The Journey Starts Here As Sprayground Brings Immersive Time Travel Experience To The Heart Of New York City In Latest Pop-Up Shop

Sprayground, the world’s most influential streetwear and artistic fashion brand, is hosting its biggest pop-up shop and fashion show this Summer in the home of the brand – New York City. The pop-up shop, has an out of this world theme that takes customers through a world of past, present and future, and will showcase its most anticipated Back to School collection, comprising over 100 never before seen designs, ready-to-wear

apparel, as well as exclusive items only available to buy at the shop. The brand has spared no expense with this store aptly named ‘The Great Escape’, completely turning this landmark location into the most unique, eye-catching, Instagrammable, and mind-blowing immersive shopping experience for visitors to get their hands on coveted

Sprayground products. The store will also give customers the chance to see some of Sprayground’s most artistic sculptures that they are known to create, including futuristic robotic fixtures and one of the largest T-Rex statues in the world! Housed in the center of Times Square, the store opens on August 14th, and will be full of

exciting activities for an entire month from collaboration activations from Nickelodeon, Marvel, Harlem GlobeTrotters, and more, before ending with an exclusive runway show during New York Fashion Week taking place on September 8th.

Go to 200 West 42nd Street, from Sunday August 14 to Monday September 5 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 PM. (Closed

Saturdays). Sprayground fans and visitors will be able to take part in an exciting in-store experience between 10am-9pm. Sprayground is known for always pushing boundaries and turning the mundane into insane, so you know it’s going to be lit! Visitors will be able to enjoy amazing fashion, food, music and more. There will be lots of epic surprises, contests – it is not one to be missed. For more information please visit www.sprayground.com.

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by David Bendavid as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel, and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Collaborations such as NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O’Neal, Marvel, Odell Beckham Jr and Humanitarian Organizations. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage,

outerwear, and footwear. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All products are made in limited runs and never produced again!