The Kimberly Hotel Welcomes Back Broadway With Rebecca Faulkenberry

Located steps from the Theatre District, Midtown Manhattan’s The Kimberly Hotel welcomes back one of the City’s most magical traditions, with a live performance by Broadway veteran Rebecca Faulkenberry on Thursday, Sept. 9. The performance will take place from one of the Kimberly Hotel’s private balconies from 7:00-8:00 p.m. to celebrate the upcoming return of Broadway shows.

Diners of the hotel’s Bistango and Empire Steakhouse restaurants, as well as passersby of the hotel – located at (145 E. 50 St.) between Third and Lexington Aves. – will enjoy a selection of classic Broadway hits.

“Our hotel sits in the heart of Manhattan, and Broadway is a major part of what makes the city beat,” said General Manager Mujo Perezic. “Its absence has been deeply felt over the past year, and we’re delighted to honor the return to stage in such a memorable way, providing an exclusive experience for our guests and locals.”

Rebecca Faulkenberry has appeared on Broadway with leading roles in Rock of Ages, Spider-man Turn off the Dark, and last year’s Tony-nominated Groundhog Day. She has also worked in the West End and TV/film, including Madame Secretary, Doctors (BBC), Cut Shoot Kill, The Heart She Holler, and The Irishman.

In addition to the performance, Bistango will offer Broadway-themed cocktails for the night, including The Show Stopper ($22) featuring gin, Rosé and grapefruit liqueurs, grapefruit juice and a splash of champagne; and Frozé(n) ($14), blending Tito’s Vodka and fresh pureed strawberries with Italian Rosé served frozen.

Located in Midtown East, The Kimberly Hotel is a hidden gem that radiates refined elegance with traditional European flair. Comprised of 194 guestrooms and suites, guests enjoy private balconies with sweeping views of Midtown Manhattan in a cozy, spacious setting. Hotel facilities include meeting and private event spaces, an on-site fitness center, on-site restaurants Bistango and Empire Steakhouse, and a retractable rooftop bar and lounge, Upstairs. The Kimberly Hotel is conveniently located within walking distance of fashionable shopping areas and restaurants as well as notable attractions including Rockefeller Center, SAKS Fifth Ave, Radio City Music Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and the city’s legendary Broadway theater district. Transportation is seamless with a 10-minute walk to Grand Central station and the 6, M and E subway lines one block from the property.

For more information, visit www.kimberlyhotel.com or call 212-702-1600.