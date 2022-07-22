The Kite Runner Flies High and Strong on Broadway

It’s a sobering, yet beautiful beginning, with backs turned as two kites fly in the projected sky. The engagement is clear, and the style something familiar. We are told, directly, narrator-style, that for this journey, we will have to peek back in time, down an alley, and into a past that is trying its best to be forgotten, but will, regardless, claw its way out from the Afghan earth most determinedly and be seen. We know the deal, and we are prepared for the trauma of The Kite Runner, even as we engage tentatively (especially for those who have read the book) knowing full well what will come, and it won’t be easy to take in.
Amir Arison (center) and cast in The Kite Runner at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Credit Joan Marcus.
Amir, the man standing center stage, engaging most directly and empathetically with us, is the handle and fist that will spin this tale around so assuredly. Solidly portrayed by Amir Arison (“NBC’s “The Blacklist“; NYTW’s Aftermath), he will take us by the hand and lead us through the horrific pain and disturbing flight of The Kite Runner, a stage play tenderly adapted by the talented Matthew Spangler (Albatross) based firmly on the first novel by Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini (“A Thousand Splendid Suns“). Amir’s soul is not settled, that is clear. It strains the face and the heart of its leading man; this well-to-do Pashtun boy in the hitherto peaceful city of Kabul who grows up to be this man with a pained complication. And deep in this fantastically orchestrated history play, he holds the strings, even when they are ripping into his skin from the tension and making him bleed for us all to see.
It’s obvious, on that magnificently curved stage, laid out by set and costume designer Barney George (West Yorkshire Playhouse’s Sleuth); with a somewhat over-simplified lighting design by Charles Balfour (Broadway’s The River); a solid sound design by Drew Baumohl (Nottingham Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice); and intricate atmospheric projections on a vast bifurcated kite by William Simpson (Nottingham Playhouse’s Richard III); that the tale is going to be a strong and willful projection of shame and cowardice, and that trouble revolves around Amir’s friendship with his most trusted companion in this young boy world, Hassan, beautifully portrayed by the angelic Eric Sirakian (West End’s The Jungle). His forever playmate comes with his own societal complication, though. He is the son of Ali (Evan Zes), the servant of Amir’s father, but more importantly, in the complicated world that they inhabit, Hassan is a Hazara boy, which according to the neighborhood bully, Assef, well played by Amir Malaklou (NBC’s “The Endgame“), is, by nature, an inferior race and not appropriate for Amir to be spending his days with. But they do, most happily, with the complete support of Amir’s father, Baba, stoically portrayed by Faran Tahir (Shakespeare Theatre’s Othello). The two boys are both motherless sons, spending their youthful days playing, dreaming, watching western movies starring John Wayne, and kite fighting, a competitive slant on what I used to see as a peaceful pass time that had no winners or losers at hand.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy.
For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
