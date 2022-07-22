The Kite Runner Flies High and Strong on Broadway

It’s a sobering, yet beautiful beginning, with backs turned as two kites fly in the projected sky. The engagement is clear, and the style something familiar. We are told, directly, narrator-style, that for this journey, we will have to peek back in time, down an alley, and into a past that is trying its best to be forgotten, but will, regardless, claw its way out from the Afghan earth most determinedly and be seen. We know the deal, and we are prepared for the trauma of The Kite Runner, even as we engage tentatively (especially for those who have read the book) knowing full well what will come, and it won’t be easy to take in.

Amir, the man standing center stage, engaging most directly and empathetically with us, is the handle and fist that will spin this tale around so assuredly. Solidly portrayed by Amir Arison (“NBC’s “The Blacklist“; NYTW’s Aftermath), he will take us by the hand and lead us through the horrific pain and disturbing flight of The Kite Runner, a stage play tenderly adapted by the talented Matthew Spangler (Albatross) based firmly on the first novel by Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini (“A Thousand Splendid Suns“). Amir’s soul is not settled, that is clear. It strains the face and the heart of its leading man; this well-to-do Pashtun boy in the hitherto peaceful city of Kabul who grows up to be this man with a pained complication. And deep in this fantastically orchestrated history play, he holds the strings, even when they are ripping into his skin from the tension and making him bleed for us all to see.

It’s obvious, on that magnificently curved stage, laid out by set and costume designer Barney George (West Yorkshire Playhouse’s Sleuth); with a somewhat over-simplified lighting design by Charles Balfour (Broadway’s The River); a solid sound design by Drew Baumohl (Nottingham Playhouse’s Pride and Prejudice); and intricate atmospheric projections on a vast bifurcated kite by William Simpson (Nottingham Playhouse’s Richard III); that the tale is going to be a strong and willful projection of shame and cowardice, and that trouble revolves around Amir’s friendship with his most trusted companion in this young boy world, Hassan, beautifully portrayed by the angelic Eric Sirakian (West End’s The Jungle). His forever playmate comes with his own societal complication, though. He is the son of Ali (Evan Zes), the servant of Amir’s father, but more importantly, in the complicated world that they inhabit, Hassan is a Hazara boy, which according to the neighborhood bully, Assef, well played by Amir Malaklou (NBC’s “The Endgame“), is, by nature, an inferior race and not appropriate for Amir to be spending his days with. But they do, most happily, with the complete support of Amir’s father, Baba, stoically portrayed by Faran Tahir (Shakespeare Theatre’s Othello). The two boys are both motherless sons, spending their youthful days playing, dreaming, watching western movies starring John Wayne, and kite fighting, a competitive slant on what I used to see as a peaceful pass time that had no winners or losers at hand.