The Kite Runner Is This Really A Story We Need to Know?

I never saw or read The Kite Runner. I knew it was a bestselling 2003 novel and a 2007 movie adaptation, so I was excited to experience the tale. I have mixed feelings about what I saw. The themes here are powerful. Redemption, father and son relationships, betrayal at every level, class, the tragedy of war, self-hatred and a character who is so self absorbed, you wonder why you care in the end. You care for the spirit of Hassan (Eric Sirakian) and then his son Sohrab also played by the marvelous Sirakian and because of this you cry.

Written by Khaled Hosseini and adapted by Matthew Spangler, The Kite Runner begins in Afghanistan in the 1970s and ends in America around September 11, 2001. Amir (Amir Arison), a well-to-do Pashtun boy, and Hassan (Sirakian), a Hazara boy are the best of friends. They play games and fly kites. Hassan knows where the kite will land without watching it. Both boys are motherless. Amir’s father Baba (the terrific Faran Tahir), is a wealthy merchant, loves both boys. Where Amir feels his father is too critical thinking him weak and lacking in courage, he is kind to Hassan. who is the son of Ali (Evan Zes), Amir’s father’s servant. They are of different classes and yet the bond seems unbreakable.

Amir finds a fatherly figure in Rahim Khan (the warmly and gentle Dariush Kashanithe), Baba’s closest friend, who understands him and supports his interest in writing.

Assef (the scary Amir Malaklou), an older boy has sadistic taste for violence, mocks Amir for socializing with a Hazara. He starts to attack Amir with brass knuckles, but Hassan defends Amir, threatening to shoot out Assef’s eye with his slingshot. Assef backs off but swears to take revenge one day.

On a day when Amir wins the local kite-fighting tournament and finally earns Baba’s praise, Hassan off collecting the kite runs into Assef who severely beats him and rapes him. Amir witnesses the act but does not intervene. His guilt and the knowledge of his cowardice would destroy his father’s affections, so he keeps quiet. To make matters worse he distances himself from Hassan, beats him and plants a watch and some money under Hassan’s mattress to make him go away. Hassan falsely confesses when confronted by Baba, who forgives him. To Baba’s sorrow, Hassan and Ali leave. Amir is freed of the daily reminder of his cowardice and betrayal.

It is now 1979, the Soviet Union militarily has taken over. Baba and Amir escape to California. Baba work at a gas station. Amir takes classes. Every Sunday Baba and Amir make extra money selling used goods at a flea market. There, Amir meets fellow refugee Soraya Taheri (Azita Ghanizada) and her family. Baba is diagnosed with terminal cancer but is still capable of granting Amir one last favor: he asks Soraya’s father’s permission for Amir to marry her. He agrees and the two marry. Baba dies. Amir and Soraya settle down in a happy marriage, but cannot have children.

Fifteen years later, Amir is a successful novelist. He receives a call from his father’s best friend Rahim Khan. Khan, who is dying, asks Amir to visit him in Peshawar. He tells Amir, “There is a way to be good again.” Hassan and Ali are both dead. Hassan was shot refusing to allow the Taliban to confiscate Baba and Amir’s house once again showing his loyalty. Khan tells Amir that Hassan was his half brother. Hassan’s son, Sohrab, is in an orphanage in Kabul. Once at the orphanage Amir learns the Taliban has Sohrab and they have turned him into a dancing boy. The leader is Assef, who agrees to relinquish him if Amir can beat him in a fight. Assef badly beats Amir, until Sohrab uses a slingshot to fire a brass ball into Assef’s left eye.

Sohrab begs to never return to an orphanage, but the politics of bringing Sohrab home seem to require the breaking of the promise and Sohrab, attempts suicide. Thanks to Soraya Amir manages to take Sohrab to the United States. Sohrab has shut down until one day while flying a kite Amir shows off some of Hassan’s tricks. Sohrab gives a half smile, but Amir takes it with all his heart as he runs the kite for Sohrab, saying, “For you, a thousand times over.”

The whole plays is basically done as a memory play where Amir narrates his own story.

Directed by Giles Croft, the wonderful drumming by Evan Zes and this cast of extremely talented Middle Eastern actors are wonderfully layered. Each brings a special quality to the play.

The script however is not honest. In the second act it skims over what Sohrab has had to endure. When Amir asks for redemption it comes off as preachy and when Sohrab tries to kill himself, how Amir did not know is beyond me.

As the well deserving actors were taking their bows I wondered if this material was better suited to a novel than for the stages. Why bring this to Broadway?

The Kite Runner: Hayes Theater, closes October 30th.