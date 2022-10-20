The Knicks Are Going Into Next Season With A Strong Starting Lineup But Their Bench Remains A Concern

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has concerns over the team’s second unit as it prepares to head into the 2022/23 season. Vogel’s first season in charge of the Knicks saw them return to relevancy and they made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 but his second term, last season, was not as bright.

The Knicks have made moves to improve the squad over the offseason, though they failed to land any stellar names and somehow managed to lose the race to sign Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But they did bring in Jalen Brunson while signing RJ Barrett to a long-term deal.

Having added Brunson to the pairing of Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks now have a much better starting lineup than they did last season. Their second unit, though, could use a lot more work and rotation might suffer as a result.

NY’s bench was quite poor last season and it had difficulty on both ends of the floor, ranking 18th in points, 16th in assists per game, and 17th in defensive rating. Though the team has improved overall this year, evidenced by their 3-1 preseason, there’s much to be desired when the bench comes into focus.

Thibodeau was questioned about this during an interview with the press following a practice session on Sunday. The head coach admitted there are concerns, but he did point out that there were reasons for the unit failing to convince thus far.

“It was choppy but, [it’s] part one we have to do better,” he remarked (H/T Heavy.com). “They gotta get to know each other [and] that sort of thing. And also, it’s part, like, we’re playing a lot of different combinations.”

Thibs added that there have been many positives despite the bench’s struggles and singled out two players for praise.

“I like what Isaiah [Hartenstein] brings to that group, you know. I’m not worried about [Immanuel Quickley] making shots. I know he’s going to make shots,” he continued.

The coach also noted that having players back in Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes – Rose missed 56 games last season with an ankle injury while Grimes only missed one game – would provide a huge boost to the bench unit.

While Thibodeau has expressed confidence in the bench unit and reckons they will continue to get better during the upcoming season, it was clear that they weren’t all that great during the preseason.

The Knicks bench sat near the bottom of plenty of statistical categories over the four games, including three-point percentage, points per game, field goal percentage, and plus-minus rating. The one game they lost was mostly down to the second unit not performing up to standard – the bench saw the majority of the minutes during the second half of that loss, having gone into the half ahead. They proceeded to get outscored 61-46 in the period, with the Pacers scoring 11 points more than them in the fourth quarter of the game while holding them to 36 percent shooting from the floor and a worrying 15.4 percent from three-point range.

The Knicks will open their season against the Memphis Grizzlies this Wednesday and fans engaging in New York sports betting will be aware of their underdog status heading into the fixture. New York is 1/3 to win this one while the Grizzlies are 2/1. There are nine sportsbooks with apps available for betting, including Caesars, BetMGM, and DraftKings.

Meanwhile, Thibs has suggested that there could be changes to the team’s offensive system this season. He pointed out that the team should show improvement in cutting, having finished last in points coming from said method last season.

“Well, a lot of it is dependent on who you have on the floor,” he told a reporter when quizzed on the fact. “Like, a primary scorer, if you command a double team, the idea is anytime you can get two [defenders] onto the ball, that’s going to lead to good offense because you’re forcing the defense.

“You’re four on three on the backside, so you’re going to get cutting, you’re going to get open shots. And, so, I think we have more guys now that will probably command the blitz or the double team in the post, which should open things up.”