The Kominsky Method A Show About Acting and Life

The Kominsky Method is an American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Chuck Lorre, that premiered on November 16, 2018, on Netflix. It stars Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis and Paul Reiser.

The show started out about an acting coach Sandy Kominsky and his best friend Norman Newlander, who keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older. Sandy is an aging acting coach who many years earlier had a brief moment of success as an actor.

Kathleen Turner, Michael Douglas

A second season premiered on October 25, 2019, and a third and final season, without Arkin, premiered on May 28, 2021. This year sadly was its last.

Regulars include: Susan Sullivan as Eileen, Norman’s wife to whom he’s been married for 46 years (seasons 1-2), Lisa Edelstein as Phoebe, Norman’s estranged daughter who struggles with a pill addiction, Ramon Hilario as Alex the Waiter, Cedric Begley as Mathew, Lisa’s son (season 1), Anoush NeVart as Rosamie, Norman’s housekeeper (season 1), Ann-Margret as Diane, Norman’s friend (season 1), Jane Seymour as Madelyn, a rekindled flame from Norman’s past (seasons 2-3), Haley Joel Osment as Robby, Phoebe’s son (seasons 2–3) and Kathleen Turner as Dr. Roz Volander, Sandy’s ex-wife (season 3; guest, season 2).

Students in Kominsky’s acting class: Melissa Tang as Margaret, Jenna Lyng Adams as Darshani, Graham Rogers as Jude, Casey Brown as Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop as Breana and Emily Osment as Theresa.

Christine Ebersole

The guest stars in season 3 included Morgan Freeman and the hilarious Christine Ebersole.

In season 3 Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side in the final season of The Kominsky Method. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair’s famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser). This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual.

This year Michael Douglas is nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series and the cast is nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Comedy Series In A Comedy Series and they deserve the award.

In 2018 Douglas won the Golden Globe Award  for Best Actor in a comedy series.

In 2019 The Kominsky Method  won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Comedy or Musical in a comedy series.

The episodes I was sent to watch, made me want to go back and see season 1-2. The acting is exquisite, the writing sardonic and if you have ever taken an acting class, had greedy relatives, dysfunctional relationships you will seriously relate to this dark comedy.

The Kominsky Method is on Netflix.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

