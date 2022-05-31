The L.E.A.F Flower Show Returns

L.E.A.F, a celebration for all New Yorkers to come together and enjoy the beauty of nature, arrives in New York City’s iconic Meatpacking District this month, for the first annual festival of flowers.

Now a three-day flower filled affair, L.E.A.F will take place Friday, June 10th and Saturday, June 11th from 11:00AM to 6:00PM through Sunday, June 12th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM. G rowing further across the Meatpacking District featuring a European-style flower market presented by TF Cornerstone around Gansevoort Plaza, a series of floral installations and displays, as well as retail and hospitality activations across the neighborhood.

An extended weekend dedicated to spotlighting world class floral design, supported by FTD (Florists’ Transworld Delivery) and Pernod Ricard brands, L.E.A.F will feature a European-style flower market presented by TF Cornerstone, large scale floral installations and displays, as well as retail and hospitality activations and experiences around the neighborhood.

L.E.A.F is proud to continue its partnership with the Meatpacking District BID (Business Improvement District) as the longstanding home for the festival. Together, the two will unite best in class florists and floral designers, while using the neighborhood’s streets and plazas as a stage to uplift and support brands and businesses from all industries.​

Visit over the three days and you will experience: