The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Amanda Vaill: On Jerome Robbins

Amanda Vaill

Amanda Vaill is a former book publisher and a New York Times bestselling and award-winning biographer, the author of Everybody Was So Young — a biography of the Lost Generation icons Sara and Gerald Murphy; Somewhere: The Life of Jerome Robbins; Hotel Florida: Truth, Love, and Death in the Spanish Civil War; and most recently the compilation Jerome Robbins, By Himself: Selections from His Letters, Journals, Drawings, Photographs, and an Unfinished Memoir. Her work for film includes the screenplay for the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning documentary, Jerome Robbins: Something to Dance About, and her journalism and criticism have appeared in numerous periodicals, from The American Scholar and Architectural Digest to Travel & Leisure and TheWashington Post.

Foster Hirsch, film historian, author of 16 books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College will be our interviewer.

Magda Katz

Magda Katz is the Collie (Lambs lingo for 'producer).