The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation: Mamie Van Doren

Mamie Van Doren is a legendary movie star and one of Hollywood’s most enduring blonde bombshells.. She began working as an usher at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. At the age of 18 she won the titles of Miss Eight Ball and Miss Palm Springs, and she was soon engaged to heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey (who became a Lamb in 1947). She was discovered by Howard Hughes, who launched her career by placing her in RKO films such as Two Tickets to Broadway and His Kind of Woman. In 1951 she posed for the famous pin-up artist Alberta Vargas.

Among her many film roles are The All American, Yankee Pasha, Star in the Dust (with Clint Eastwood), Untamed Youth, Teacher’s Pet, Born Reckless, Francis Joins the WACS, High School Confidential, The Beat Generation, The Big Operator, Guns, Girls and Gangsters, Sex Kittens Go to College, The Private Lives of Adam and Eve and The US Navy vs The Night Monsters.

Her television work includes Jukebox Jury, What’s My Line, The Bob Cummings Show, The Jack Benny Show, Fantasy Island, Burke’s Law, Vega$ and LA Law. She has performed in night clubs in Las Vegas and throughout the country, and sung for the troops in Viet Nam.

Her 1987 biography is called “Playing the Field“, and she is working on her second book. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Leading our conversation is Honorary Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian, author of 16 books on related to theatre and movies.