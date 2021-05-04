MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation: Mamie Van Doren

On Tuesday May 11th at 8:00 PM, join a zoom meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone for The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation with Mamie Van Doren https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89034470068?pwd=QUhYUG5aamNONFcvTkJIUi9BOEZ6UT09
Meeting ID: 890 3447 0068
Passcode: 227117

Mamie Van Doren is a legendary movie star and one of Hollywood’s most enduring blonde bombshells.. She began working as an usher at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. At the age of 18 she won the titles of Miss Eight Ball and Miss Palm Springs, and she was soon engaged to heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey (who became a Lamb in 1947). She was discovered by Howard Hughes, who launched her career by placing her in RKO films such as Two Tickets to Broadway and His Kind of Woman. In 1951 she posed for the famous pin-up artist Alberta Vargas.

Among her many film roles are The All AmericanYankee PashaStar in the Dust (with Clint Eastwood), Untamed YouthTeacher’s PetBorn RecklessFrancis Joins the WACS, High School Confidential, The Beat Generation, The Big Operator, Guns, Girls and Gangsters, Sex Kittens Go to College, The Private Lives of Adam and Eve and The US Navy vs The Night Monsters. 

Her television work includes Jukebox JuryWhat’s My LineThe Bob Cummings ShowThe Jack Benny ShowFantasy IslandBurke’s LawVega$ and LA Law. She has performed in night clubs in Las Vegas and throughout the country, and sung for the troops in Viet Nam.

Her 1987 biography is called “Playing the Field“, and she is working on her second book. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Leading our conversation is Honorary Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian, author of 16 books on related to theatre and movies.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie (Lambs lingo for ‘producer).

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

