The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Maxwell Anderson Grandson of Renowned Pulitzer Prize Winning Playwright

Maxwell L. Anderson was named for his grandfather, the renowned Pulitzer-Prize winning dramatist whose plays include What Price Glory, Winterset, Anne Of A Thousand Days, Elizabeth The Queen, Mary Queen Of Scotland, Valley Forge, Both Your Houses, Key Largo, Journey To Jerusalem, and The Bad Seed. Anderson collaborated with Kurt Weill on two landmark musicals, Knickerbocker Holiday and Lost In The Stars. Among the legendary performers who appeared in the original productions of Anderson’s plays were Helen Hayes, Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, and Katharine Cornell. Many members of the Lambs appeared in Anderson’s plays on Broadway and regionally. Among the actors who starred in the film adaptations were Ingrid Bergman, Bette Davis, Katharine Hepburn, Richard Burton, and Errol Flynn. Read more about the playwright HERE.

Maxwell L. Anderson, who recently attended the first Literary Landmark unveiling in North Dakota which honored his grandfather, a University of North Dakota 1911 graduate, is a distinguished art historian and a prominent museum director. Among the museums he has headed are the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the Dallas Museum of Art. In 2016, Mr. Anderson was appointed president of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, an Atlanta-based collection of African American art from the Southeast and the only nonprofit organization dedicated to documenting, preserving, exhibiting, and promoting the work of contemporary African American artists from the American South.

The interviewer, Lamb Foster Hirsch, will be speaking with Mr. Anderson about his work as well as the distinguished theatrical legacy of his grandfather. Foster is a film historian and professor at Brooklyn College, and author of numerous books on film and theater.