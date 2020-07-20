MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Lambs' Virtual Conversation Victoria Wilson on Barbara Stanwyck

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Victoria Wilson on Barbara Stanwyck

Victoria Wilson is Senior Editor, Vice President at Knopf. Among the many authors she has worked with: Walter Abish, Alice Adams, Diana Ravitch, Laurel Ulrich, Susan Cheever, Mary Beth Norton, Laurie Colwin, William Gass, Lorrie Moore, Anne Rice, Phillipe Sands, Jill Ciment, Christopher Plummer, Helen Simpson, Lisa Alther, Meryle Secrest, Ruth Gruber, Jane Alexander, Richard Mason, Frederick Brown, and Annalena McAfee. She has served on the board of PEN America Center, as Vice President of the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, and was appointed by President Clinton to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.

Victoria Wilson’s book, A Life of Barbara Stanwyck: Steel-True 1907-1940, Volume One was published by Simon & Schuster. Victoria is at work on Volume Two of A Life of Barbara Stanwyck, 1940-1990.

Victoria Wilson 

Leading the virtual conversation is friend of The Lambs, Foster Hirsch. Foster is a film historian, has written sixteen books on film and a professor of film studies at Brooklyn College.

To join in by computer, tablet or smart phone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88989402897?pwd=aE0ySjdzN3hYYjlkL2JFWXZraUpkQT09

Meeting ID: 889 8940 2897
Password: VW1874

Telephone dial in (no video)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)         +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)     +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)          +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

