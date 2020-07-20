The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Victoria Wilson on Barbara Stanwyck

Victoria Wilson is Senior Editor, Vice President at Knopf. Among the many authors she has worked with: Walter Abish, Alice Adams, Diana Ravitch, Laurel Ulrich, Susan Cheever, Mary Beth Norton, Laurie Colwin, William Gass, Lorrie Moore, Anne Rice, Phillipe Sands, Jill Ciment, Christopher Plummer, Helen Simpson, Lisa Alther, Meryle Secrest, Ruth Gruber, Jane Alexander, Richard Mason, Frederick Brown, and Annalena McAfee. She has served on the board of PEN America Center, as Vice President of the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, and was appointed by President Clinton to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.

Victoria Wilson’s book, A Life of Barbara Stanwyck: Steel-True 1907-1940, Volume One was published by Simon & Schuster. Victoria is at work on Volume Two of A Life of Barbara Stanwyck, 1940-1990.

Victoria Wilson

Leading the virtual conversation is friend of The Lambs, Foster Hirsch. Foster is a film historian, has written sixteen books on film and a professor of film studies at Brooklyn College.

