The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With Carrie’s Piper Laurie

Piper Laurie is one of the America’s greatest actresses, best known for her roles in the films The Hustler, Carrie and Children of a Lesser God, all of which brought her Academy Award nominations. She made her film debut playing Ronald Reagan’s daughter in Louisa (1950), and is still working today.

Her many television credits include The Days of Wine And Roses, Winterset, Twin Peaks, The Thornbirds, The Bunker, and Frasier. She has recieved nine prime time Emmy nominations and won a best actress Emmy for Promise, in which she appeared opposite James Garner and James Woods.

More recently, she appeared in White Boy Rick (2018) opposite Bruce Dern and Matthew McConnaughey, and won several awards for her starring role in the independent film Snapshots (2018), and is currently in pre-production for Let’s Get Lost. Among her many stage credits are the acclaimed 20th anniversary Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie, The Destiny of Me by Larry Kramer, Morning’s at Seven, Come Back Little Sheba, and A Little Night Music.

