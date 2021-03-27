MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With Carrie’s Piper Laurie

The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With Carrie’s Piper Laurie

On Tuesday March 30th at 8:00 PM, join a zoom meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone with Piper Laurie. Meeting ID: 870 2357 0850
Passcode: 1874PL

Piper Laurie is one of the America’s greatest actresses, best known for her roles in the films The HustlerCarrie and Children of a Lesser God, all of which brought her Academy Award nominations. She made her film debut playing Ronald Reagan’s daughter in Louisa (1950), and is still working today.

Her many television credits include The Days of Wine And RosesWintersetTwin PeaksThe ThornbirdsThe Bunker, and Frasier. She has recieved nine prime time Emmy nominations and won a best actress Emmy for Promise, in which she appeared opposite James Garner and James Woods.

More recently, she appeared in White Boy Rick (2018) opposite Bruce Dern and Matthew McConnaughey, and won several awards for her starring role in the independent film Snapshots (2018), and is currently in pre-production for Let’s Get Lost.  Among her many stage credits are the acclaimed 20th anniversary Broadway revival of The Glass MenagerieThe Destiny of Me by Larry Kramer, Morning’s at SevenCome Back Little Sheba, and A Little Night Music. 

Leading the conversation is Honorary Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian, author of 16 books on

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie 
(Lambs lingo for ‘producer).

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of NYC Present City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 27, 2021
Read More

Andrew Lippa, Charles Strouse, Christiane Noll and More on Jamie deRoy & friends Celebrating Songwriters Part 1

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 25, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 25

Suzanna BowlingMarch 25, 2021
Read More

NYWIFT to Host SWAN Day Virtual Event

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 24, 2021
Read More

President of the Jury Spike Lee Returns for 74th Festival de Cannes

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 24, 2021
Read More

Director Glenn Weiss Returns to Academy Awards

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 24, 2021
Read More

Sindhi Foundation to Walk 350-Miles to Raise Awareness

WriterMarch 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: March 24

Suzanna BowlingMarch 24, 2021
Read More