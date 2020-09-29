MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Juliet Mills Thursday, Oct 1st at 7pm

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Juliet Mills Thursday, Oct 1st at 7pm

Join Zoom Meeting by Computer/Tablet/SmartPhone
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84423065674?pwd=R3M0YllzWHV6L2FJenFZOHVmU1AyZz09

Meeting ID: 844 2306 5674
Passcode: 1874JM

Juliet Mills made her stage debut in London at age 16 in Peter Shaffer’s Five Finger Exercises, directed by Sir John Gielgud. After a long run at the Comedy Theater it transferred to Broadway when she was nominated for a Tony Award. Returning to London, she performed in many productions at the West End including Wendy in Peter PanA Midsummer’s Night Dream for the RSC directed by Peter Hall, the title role in Lady Windermere’s Fan, and Kate Hardcastle in She Stoops to Conquer opposite Tom Courtenay. Her other notable theater credits include The Cherry Orchard for the National Theater in Canada, the Moliere Comedies in Canada with Brian Bedford, Bedroom FarceFallen Angels directed by Christopher Renshaw, The Heiress and a US tour of The Elephant Man, where she met her husband, Maxwell Caulfield.

Her film credits include the British films My Darling Daughter with Michael Redgrave, Nurse on WheelsTwice Around the DaffodilsCarry On Jack and Oh, What a Lovely War. Her American film credits include The Rare Breed with Jimmy Stewart, and starring opposite Jack Lemmon in Avanti, directed by Billy Wilder. More recently, Juliet starred in the Gary Marshall film The Other Sisterwith Diane Keaton, and How to Make Love Like an Englishman with Pierce Brosnan, which will be released later this year. 

Juliet won an Emmy Award for her performance in the miniseries QBVII. Her TV series Nanny and the Professor ran three seasons, and her most recent television appearances include Hot in Cleveland, a season of ITV’s Wild at Heart alongside her sister Hayley, and the mini series Four Seasons with Michael York and Tom Conti. She also concluded her award winning eight-year run as Tabitha, the eccentric witch on the popular soap Passions.

Conducting the interview is Lamb Foster Hirsch, a film historian, author of sixteen books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie for this event.
[Collie is a Lambs term for producer.]

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Theatre News: Olivier Awards, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, A Starry Angels in America, Legally Blonde, Rocky, The Doo Wop Project, Hallelujah, Baby!, Classes

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

MvVO ART Announces Fundraising Effort for City Harvest During AD ART SHOW 2020

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 28, 2020
Read More
Newsies

What To Watch September 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

Eric Carle Museum Hosts Virtual Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 28th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

Artists in Residence Songs Dealing With These Times: Ahrens and Flaherty

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2020
Read More

Broadway Relief Project Brought Cabaret Back to New York for a Short While

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2020
Read More

enCourage Kids Annual Golf Tournament Brings Joy and Funds to Those Who Need It Most

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 26, 2020
Read More