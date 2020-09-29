The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Juliet Mills Thursday, Oct 1st at 7pm

Join Zoom Meeting by Computer/Tablet/SmartPhone

Juliet Mills made her stage debut in London at age 16 in Peter Shaffer’s Five Finger Exercises, directed by Sir John Gielgud. After a long run at the Comedy Theater it transferred to Broadway when she was nominated for a Tony Award. Returning to London, she performed in many productions at the West End including Wendy in Peter Pan, A Midsummer’s Night Dream for the RSC directed by Peter Hall, the title role in Lady Windermere’s Fan, and Kate Hardcastle in She Stoops to Conquer opposite Tom Courtenay. Her other notable theater credits include The Cherry Orchard for the National Theater in Canada, the Moliere Comedies in Canada with Brian Bedford, Bedroom Farce, Fallen Angels directed by Christopher Renshaw, The Heiress and a US tour of The Elephant Man, where she met her husband, Maxwell Caulfield.

Her film credits include the British films My Darling Daughter with Michael Redgrave, Nurse on Wheels, Twice Around the Daffodils, Carry On Jack and Oh, What a Lovely War. Her American film credits include The Rare Breed with Jimmy Stewart, and starring opposite Jack Lemmon in Avanti, directed by Billy Wilder. More recently, Juliet starred in the Gary Marshall film The Other Sisterwith Diane Keaton, and How to Make Love Like an Englishman with Pierce Brosnan, which will be released later this year.

Juliet won an Emmy Award for her performance in the miniseries QBVII. Her TV series Nanny and the Professor ran three seasons, and her most recent television appearances include Hot in Cleveland, a season of ITV’s Wild at Heart alongside her sister Hayley, and the mini series Four Seasons with Michael York and Tom Conti. She also concluded her award winning eight-year run as Tabitha, the eccentric witch on the popular soap Passions.

Conducting the interview is Lamb Foster Hirsch, a film historian, author of sixteen books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie for this event.

[Collie is a Lambs term for producer.]