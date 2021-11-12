Tune into The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation with Linda Gray on Monday, November 22nd – 8:00 PM. Join Zoom via computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83361879352?pwd=ZVV3UDhyZDN5YWFLbTR3dXpvamxJQT09 Meeting ID: 833 6187 9352 Passcode: 18741122

Linda Gray is an award-winning actress, an accomplished director, a former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and one of the world’s most recognized and admired stars.

Grey with Larry Hagman

Her award-winning portrayal of ‘Sue Ellen’, in the blockbuster TV series Dallas, brought her worldwide stardom and critical acclaim earning her nominations for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress, an Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series and numerous international awards. After eleven years as the number one show on television, “Dallas” returned to TNT in 2012 and ran for 3 more successful seasons.

Linda is in pre-production on a feature film she will co-star and produce, which is planned to start filming later this year. She most recently filmed an independent film Prescience for release later this year, co-starring with Oscar nominee Eric Roberts. Her memoir “The Road to Happiness is Always Under Construction” was published in 2015 to excellent reviews and became a fast best seller. She also filmed Wally’s Will, which won her Best Actress in the comedy short category at NoHo Film Festival, and 2016 Outstanding Performance Award at the USA Film Festival.

She starred on the London stage in the original stage production of Terms of Endearment, based on the screenplay of the Oscar winning motion picture, and starred in the West End production of The Graduate playing to sell-out audiences, going on to Broadway with the production.

Linda directed many episodes of the first “Dallas” TV series and made her theater directing debut with Murder in the First. Her other acting stage work includes The Vagina Monologues, Agnes of God, Cinderella and Love Letters. Her numerous TV credits include the successful series Melrose Place and Models Inc. and has starred in many movies of the week .

Linda is Goodwill Ambassador to the City of Dallas, working with city officials in encouraging tourism to Dallas and actively involves herself in community and charity work for AIDS and Meals on Wheels.

Lamb Foster Hirsch shall be our interviewer. Foster is a film historian and professor at Brooklyn College, and author of seventeen books on film and theater.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie (event organizer).