Events

 The Last Boy Remembering the History of Vedem Magazine and the Holocaust That Took Them

The Last Boy…a new play with music will be held This  theatrical experience is like no other, immersing the audience in a world created entirely by boys. The show is inspired by the remarkable story of 91 year-old Holocaust survivor Sidney Taussig and his roommates in Theresienstadt, who created Vedem magazine. It would become the longest-running underground publication of World War II.  Threaded throughout the play are the boys’ breathtaking poems – fitting, given Town Hall’s place in history as the venue that sparked America’s love affair with poetry.

The Last Boy was NYC’s first post-pandemic world premiere, running Off Broadway to sold out houses and raves. This special, one night-only event commemorates Yom HaShoah, the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. The one act, 90-minute show features a cast of boys who will break, mend and win your heart. The 6:00pm performance will end at sundown, culminating in 100 young people rising throughout the venue to pay tribute to Vedem’s young poets – most of whom did not survive.  But with The Last Boy, their legacy lives on. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be an unforgettably moving evening that is guaranteed to fill you with hope.

All Survivors and a guest are invited to attend as honored guests.  Click here for more information.

If you know a boy or young man who would like to be a part of the final scene, click here.

With The Last Boy, their legacy lives on.

Events

