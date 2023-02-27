TV
The Last of Us – Why Is It so Famous?
The Last of Us has overtaken the world and won viewers’ hearts everywhere. ExpressVPN reports a surge in viewership for the 9-episode series, which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. This piece briefly looks at why people love this series so much, plus it gives a brief review of the released episodes.
Stay on this page to read all this existing information; we promise not to spoil it too much—just a hint to get you tuned in.
Why is The Last of Us famous?
Intense Action and Thrilling Plot: The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic world filled with dangerous creatures and hostile humans, which makes for some heart-pounding and intense action sequences. The show does an excellent job of creating a sense of danger and urgency, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The plot is well-crafted, with twists and turns that keep viewers hooked and engaged.
Compelling Characters: The characters in The Last of Us are complex and well-written, with flaws and strengths that make them relatable and easy to root for. Joel and Ellie, the two main characters, have a strong bond and a relationship at the center of the series. Their interactions and the way they care for each other is a highlight of the show.
Stunning Visuals: The world of The Last of Us is beautiful and haunting, with breathtaking cinematography that captures the beauty of nature amid the destruction. The show also features stunning special effects that bring the creatures and action scenes to life. The attention to detail in the sets and costumes also helps to immerse the audience in the post-apocalyptic world.
Emotional Storytelling: Despite the intense action and thrills, The Last of Us also has a heart. The series delves into themes of loss, survival, and the human spirit, and these moments of emotion make the show truly special. The characters’ struggles and triumphs will resonate with viewers and leave a lasting impact.
Adaptation of a Beloved Game: The Last of Us series is a must-watch for fans of the original video game. The show does an excellent job of adapting the story and characters while adding new elements that are just as thrilling and captivating. The series also captures the spirit of the game, making it a fitting continuation of the story. Whether you’re a fan of the game or not, The Last of Us is a series that is well worth checking out.
Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness January 15
The show is a jump forward to 2003, introducing viewers to the main characters and setting the tone for the rest of the series. The first episode sets the scene with citizens hemmed into Quarantine Zones while mushroom-ravaged clickers and raiders roam outside the walls.
Episode 2: Infected January 22
The second episode provides a better look at the world of The Last of Us and how things have decayed. As Joel, Ellie, and Tess traverse what’s left of Boston, the episode feels like a film experience of the game. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are starting to change things and make the show their own. So far, The Last of Us is an early contender for the best TV of 2023, but only time will tell.
Episode 3: Long Long Time January 29
In episode 3 of The Last of Us, “Long Long Time,” the series delivers a powerful love story between survivors Bill and Frank amidst the post-apocalyptic world. This installment highlights the tenderness and hope that can be found even in the bleakest circumstances. The episode expands on the queer relationship from the game, which was implied but ended tragically, making it the center of attention and sparking controversy among online trolls. Despite the criticism, the episode shines a light on the importance of love and connection in the face of adversity.
Episode 4: Please Hold My Hand February 5
In episode 4, the series focuses on building the bond between Joel and Ellie as they navigate the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world and understand the significance of having each other’s back. This episode is crucial in showcasing the relationship central to the story of The Last of Us, and it’s the first time we see the connection between Joel and Ellie flourish. The series continues to captivate audiences with its heart-wrenching themes and powerful storytelling.
Get Excited for episode 5, Endure and Survive, come February 12
Each episode of The Last of Us presents a unique challenge, with a story and world completely different from what viewers are used to. The showrunners and writers do an excellent job of slowly explaining what the Infected are and how they came to be. The Rat King, a horrifying zombie monstrosity formed decades after the outbreak of the Cordyceps virus, is sure to be a significant threat in the future seasons. This unique world and story sets The Last of Us apart and keeps viewers coming back for more.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”
Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.
SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …
Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …
Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …
I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44
Events
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: Everything Everywhere All At Once Is The Big Winner
Ke Huy Quan, the comeback star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role as the first Asian male film winner.
A Dolls House Jessica Chastain was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble as she took the stage to accept her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad.” The award marks her third SAG Award out of a total of five nominations. This award should help her Broadway show sell oodles of tickets.
Sweet Charity‘s Christina Applegate walked The SAG Awards red carpet with her daughter, After saying this is likely her “last awards show as an actor.” This was one her first red carpets since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once –
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once –
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick –
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Stranger Things
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
A SUCCESSION END — Jesse Armstrong, creator of HBO’s massive hit Succession, has announced that their upcoming season, beginning in March, will be their last. As you can imagine, pundits from all over are weighing in on the real reasons why the show is ending. To me, the first season was astonishingly brilliant, from Brian Cox on down. Seasons 2 and 3 were good, but not great.
RICK NEWMAN PASSES — There was a time in the late 70’s that if you wanted to be a comic, or just be cool, Rick Newman’s Catch A Rising Star club on First Avenue in NYC was where you had to be. It was a glorious time to be in NYC; be it at Warner Leroy’s Maxwell’s Plum or Dorian’s Red Hand or Adam’s Apple; if you were footloose and fancy free in the 70’s, you’d be at one of these haunts.
Interesting David Bowie development from the U.K. Take a read here:
… Donnie Kehr had a private listening party for his just-out Beautiful Strange (ROB Recoirds/Jazzheads) CD at the Friki Tiki in NYC … HAPPY BDAY Dara Gottfried and Doug Breitbart.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Angela Tarantino; Barney Ross; Herb Rosen; Adam Saltzman; Steve Leeds; Gary Dell’Abate; Eppy; Pete Bennett; Tony Sachs; Andrew Sandoval; Michael Des Barres; Steve Van Zandt; Kid Leo; Vinny Napolitano; Questlove; Barry Zellman; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kristina Delmar; John Billings; Bruce Haring; and CHIP!
