The Last of Us – Why Is It so Famous?

The Last of Us has overtaken the world and won viewers’ hearts everywhere. ExpressVPN reports a surge in viewership for the 9-episode series, which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. This piece briefly looks at why people love this series so much, plus it gives a brief review of the released episodes.

Stay on this page to read all this existing information; we promise not to spoil it too much—just a hint to get you tuned in.

Why is The Last of Us famous?

Intense Action and Thrilling Plot: The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic world filled with dangerous creatures and hostile humans, which makes for some heart-pounding and intense action sequences. The show does an excellent job of creating a sense of danger and urgency, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The plot is well-crafted, with twists and turns that keep viewers hooked and engaged.

Compelling Characters: The characters in The Last of Us are complex and well-written, with flaws and strengths that make them relatable and easy to root for. Joel and Ellie, the two main characters, have a strong bond and a relationship at the center of the series. Their interactions and the way they care for each other is a highlight of the show.

Stunning Visuals: The world of The Last of Us is beautiful and haunting, with breathtaking cinematography that captures the beauty of nature amid the destruction. The show also features stunning special effects that bring the creatures and action scenes to life. The attention to detail in the sets and costumes also helps to immerse the audience in the post-apocalyptic world.

Emotional Storytelling: Despite the intense action and thrills, The Last of Us also has a heart. The series delves into themes of loss, survival, and the human spirit, and these moments of emotion make the show truly special. The characters’ struggles and triumphs will resonate with viewers and leave a lasting impact.

Adaptation of a Beloved Game: The Last of Us series is a must-watch for fans of the original video game. The show does an excellent job of adapting the story and characters while adding new elements that are just as thrilling and captivating. The series also captures the spirit of the game, making it a fitting continuation of the story. Whether you’re a fan of the game or not, The Last of Us is a series that is well worth checking out.

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness January 15

The show is a jump forward to 2003, introducing viewers to the main characters and setting the tone for the rest of the series. The first episode sets the scene with citizens hemmed into Quarantine Zones while mushroom-ravaged clickers and raiders roam outside the walls.

Episode 2: Infected January 22

The second episode provides a better look at the world of The Last of Us and how things have decayed. As Joel, Ellie, and Tess traverse what’s left of Boston, the episode feels like a film experience of the game. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are starting to change things and make the show their own. So far, The Last of Us is an early contender for the best TV of 2023, but only time will tell.

Episode 3: Long Long Time January 29

In episode 3 of The Last of Us, “Long Long Time,” the series delivers a powerful love story between survivors Bill and Frank amidst the post-apocalyptic world. This installment highlights the tenderness and hope that can be found even in the bleakest circumstances. The episode expands on the queer relationship from the game, which was implied but ended tragically, making it the center of attention and sparking controversy among online trolls. Despite the criticism, the episode shines a light on the importance of love and connection in the face of adversity.

Episode 4: Please Hold My Hand February 5

In episode 4, the series focuses on building the bond between Joel and Ellie as they navigate the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world and understand the significance of having each other’s back. This episode is crucial in showcasing the relationship central to the story of The Last of Us, and it’s the first time we see the connection between Joel and Ellie flourish. The series continues to captivate audiences with its heart-wrenching themes and powerful storytelling.

Get Excited for episode 5, Endure and Survive, come February 12

Each episode of The Last of Us presents a unique challenge, with a story and world completely different from what viewers are used to. The showrunners and writers do an excellent job of slowly explaining what the Infected are and how they came to be. The Rat King, a horrifying zombie monstrosity formed decades after the outbreak of the Cordyceps virus, is sure to be a significant threat in the future seasons. This unique world and story sets The Last of Us apart and keeps viewers coming back for more.