MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

The LEGO Group Unveils New Play Space

The LEGO Group Unveils New Play Space

The LEGO Group and visionary artist Hebru Brantley celebrate the opening of Fly Away Isles, a new immersive play installation in the heart of West Harlem that was designed with children from local youth organization, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis).

The space was inspired by the children’s playfully optimistic and imaginative ideas for how to bring more play to the streets of West Harlem brought to life by Hebru Brantley and the LEGO Group in celebration of their 90th Anniversary and first-ever World Play Day – a day dedicated to helping children, families and communities around the world find a moment of play.

Join on Wednesday, August 10th 9 – 10 AM at The Johnny Hartman Plaza outside The Brotherhood Sister Sol, 140 Hamilton Place, between W. 143rd and W. 144th Streets, New York, NY as the space opens up to the public.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Looking For Artists To Be A Part of a New Book on Child Abuse

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: The Video’s

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 6, 2022
Read More

Michael Stickler Opening Up The Truth

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 2

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2022
Read More

New-York Historical Society “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli, the Mouthwatering Origins of the Quintessential New York Cuisine

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2022
Read More

A Food Haven in the Hamptons – El Turco Brings Enlightened Culinary Experience Out East

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 4, 2022
Read More

The First Virtual Playground is Here in Times Square….Concrete Jungle AR TimesSquare

Suzanna BowlingAugust 4, 2022
Read More

Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) Presents Laika: Life in Stop Motion

Suzanna BowlingAugust 4, 2022
Read More

The History of Conversion Therapy

WriterAugust 3, 2022
Read More