The LEGO Group Unveils New Play Space

The LEGO Group and visionary artist Hebru Brantley celebrate the opening of Fly Away Isles, a new immersive play installation in the heart of West Harlem that was designed with children from local youth organization, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis).

The space was inspired by the children’s playfully optimistic and imaginative ideas for how to bring more play to the streets of West Harlem brought to life by Hebru Brantley and the LEGO Group in celebration of their 90th Anniversary and first-ever World Play Day – a day dedicated to helping children, families and communities around the world find a moment of play.

Join on Wednesday, August 10th 9 – 10 AM at The Johnny Hartman Plaza outside The Brotherhood Sister Sol, 140 Hamilton Place, between W. 143rd and W. 144th Streets, New York, NY as the space opens up to the public.