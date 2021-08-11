The Lemons Have It At Citrovia

Citrovia is an interactive, outdoor installation that transports visitors to a sprawling, fantastical citrus garden. Larger-than-life and stranger-than-fiction, Citrovia features thousands of oversized, hand-painted lemons, leaves and trees, and billowing fabric clouds that can mimic sunrise and sunset. A whimsical 30,000-square-foot art installation comprising more than 700 handcrafted, exceptionally detailed plaster lemons (and 3,800 handcrafted steel and foam painted leaves). The playful and slightly surreal lemon grove in Manhattan West owned by Brookfield Properties is perhaps the only place in the city where it’s never dark, rainy, nor dismal, courtesy of the overhead lighting displays creating colorful moods behind two layers of pillowy white fabric (designed to mimic clouds). “It’s always blue skies here,” jokes Brookfield Properties’ Sara Fay, who commissioned the project.

Cuttlefish, Inc.’s founder Evan Schechtman and Midnight Theatre’s creative director Warren Adcock, are who transform the space into a surreal 40-foot-tall lemon grove designed and executed completely by hand from upstate New York’s Adirondack Studios, the same group responsible for the attractions at Disney.

The best part of Citrovia is entrance is free and non-ticketed. Located at 435 West 31st Street.