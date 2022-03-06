The Long and Intensely Satisfying Prayer for the French Republic

“What is the beginning of a family?” This wise and thought-provoking question is posed in the first few moments of Manhattan Theatre Club‘s ambitious new play, Prayer for the French Republic currently playing at New York City Center Stage 1 (and just recently extended to March 27th, 2022). The question draws us in, and starts the deep dive, with a familial grand piano sitting center stage, focusing our attention on the instrument that binds them. History begins to revolve around that magnificent piece like shadows and ghosts waiting for their entrance, sometimes literally clumsy, while other times with the most effective ease.

Clocking in at an impressively brave three-plus hours, this multi-generational tale of a persecuted Jewish family living in Paris is, in general, a captivating triumph, one worthy of your attention and patience. As written by Joshua Harmon (Significant Other, Admissions, Skintight), the clarity fades in and out but never disappoints. The play spins forward with an intelligent confidence, worthy of its characters and its creators, shifting its glance back and forth in time, finding compassionate and complex space between the Benhamou family living in modern-day Paris, circa 2016-17 and an earlier generation of the wife’s family, the Salomons, living in the same apartment, with that same familial-inscribed piano in 1944-46. But the hours living with these two families fly by, without interference, finding power and passion in the way each unpacks their generational trauma and unleashes their sometimes didactic complex arguments.

Winding their experiences together in an epic formulation, the exceptional writing and acting within brings us to the heart of Paris and the societal problems that are being experienced in that beautiful city and throughout the world. Only one character, an old and young Pierre, finds his way into both stories, but the energy of each group pulls on threads of acknowledgment that turn this heady exploration into captivating art. Directed with a simplistic loyalty to character and their complexities by David Cromer (Broadway’s The Sound Inside), Prayer for the French Republic digs into a century of turbulence, folded in, revolving around, and connected internally to this one Jewish family. The shock is its simple effective engagement, even when the writing sometimes overwhelms us with detail and history, with an almost manic insistence to be heard and digested.

They’re “old people, leave them alone.” It’s that sentiment that keeps this family alive, and one we can’t ignore. The framework inside that statement can’t help but make us feel emotionally connected to this elderly couple, beautifully portrayed by Nancy Robinette (Broadway’s The Curious Incident…) and Kenneth Tigar (PR’s The Revolving Cycles). They sit patiently at the table, strewn with books and papers, hiding out in their apartment trying to survive the war and keep it from coming through the closed door into the apartment. They miss their existence and their family, not surprisingly but with heartfelt deepness. Then, all of a sudden, they are reunited with their newly liberated son, played engagingly by Ari Brand (Mint’s The Lucky One), and their quiet grandson, Pierre Salomon, tenderly portrayed by Peyton Lusk (LCT/Broadway’s Falsettos) whose only wish is to have a croissant. The later American Molly would totally get behind that request.

Besides that croissant and that grand piano, the grandson is the main generational link that ties these characters to the modern-day Benhamou family. That family lives elegantly in Paris, in that same apartment, but with a whole different air and religious energy. It’s posh in a way, yet comfortable, epitomized by the well-spoken and often slightly off-putting matriarch of the family, Marcelle, the psychiatrist mother played to stern precise perfection by Betsy Aidem (Broadway’s All the Way). Aidem has a way of formulating her responses that sometimes makes her difficult to like, but impossible not to care about and connect to. The family, in general, is a complicated series of sharp-edged connections, most specifically between mother and daughter, the psychologically compromised Elodie, played by a fiery and fantastic Francis Benhamou (PH’s The Profane). Her depression and intellectual passion push on the family’s edges until they almost snap. Almost. Until they surprisingly bind them together.

Francis Benhamou, Jeff Seymour, Yair Ben-Dor, and Betsy Aidem (facing away) in MTC’s Prayer for the French Republic. Photo: © Matthew Murphy (2021)

Then, unannounced through the door walks a tension that only worsens the arrangement throughout, as the family is sent reeling in on itself due to the shocking violence that has been brought upon their son, Daniel, charismatically portrayed by Yair Ben-Dor (“WeCrashed“). Daniel has become the victim of a hate crime, an anti-Semitic attack that is a terribly upsetting signal to the family. This violence is sadly and horrifically occurring with much more frequency and meaning in Paris, across Western Europe, and the United States. The resulting energy is surprising, in a way, to the Benhamou family, in some pretty determined and unique ways. The incident leads the father, elegantly portrayed by Jeff Seymour (“The Eleventh Hour“) to proclaim, quite defiantly, that he wants the family to move to Israel, because Paris, he believes, and maybe Western Europe in general, is no longer a place of safety and sanctuary, but one filled with the threat of violence and increasing hate.

The paralleled shared spaces of what was happening in Europe in those specific war-torn years in the mid-1940s and in the years 2016 and 2017 that are presented here, when that Orange Monster was elected and Marine Le Pen was trying (unsuccessfully, thank god) to become the President of France, add specificity to the difficult engagement and trauma this family is going through. This is highlighted, clearly and specifically when a distant relative from America, Molly, played by Molly Ranson (MTC’s Linda), shows up for a visit while studying abroad and becomes involved, most intimately, in the interpersonal dynamics of the family.

It’s a bit structural, this addition, bringing a character in so French politics and viewpoints can be explained to her, and to show her somewhat naive understanding of the world seen from Manhattan. It also, in turn, assists and unpacks the details to any audience member who doesn’t quite know who Marine Le Pen is or what all the fuss was about. It’s a forced framework, this visitor, but one that delivers some dynamics to the Benhamous children that register and rattle forth some substantial and significant deconstructions. By her mere presence, she ushers forth an opportunity for Benhamou’s Elodie to lecture the young American with an impressive multi-page monologue about the intricate landscape and history of being a Jew in Europe, as opposed to being a Jew in America. It is a complex talk, worthy of its space in the play and handled with an emotional rawness that leaves you breathing hard with stuttered affirmation, even as it feels somewhat forced and unnaturally didactic.