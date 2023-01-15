The Lunar New Year Who, What, When and Where

The Lunar New Year this year falls on January 22nd and it is the year of the rabbit. Lunar New Year lasts until ends Sunday, February 5th. It is a time to clean your home to get rid of the bad luck from the previous year. You eat fish, as a sign of good luck and abundance. It is time to pay respects to the older generation for health and progress into the new year. Younger people will receive red envelopes with money from their elders to show their kindness to the young generation.

During this time peace, abundance, prosperity is to be given to the whole community, so the whole country will be peaceful.

2022, was represented by the tiger, signifying bravery, courage and strength. 2023, is the year of the Water Rabbit. Oxes, Tigers, and Snakes will have a great year, but Dogs, Horses, Goats, and Pigs will have a harder time of it. Roosters and Monkeys will have to work especially hard to make headway.

In NYC Lunar New Year is celebrated with firecrackers, lion dances and Chinatown’s Chinese New Year Parade. At the Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Sunday, January 22nd, hundreds of thousands of firecrackers will be lit to welcome the Year of the Rabbit and ward off evil spirits, decorations, giveaways, plus craft vendors and food booths where you can get your fill of traditional delicacies. It’s said that the more dumplings you eat at the celebration, the more money you’ll make in the year ahead.

The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) is going all out for Lunar New Year with a month of free programming for all ages. The main event is MOCA Family Day on Saturday, January 21 featuring a lion dance performance, a noodle pulling demo, a candy making demo, storytime, a ribbon dance workshop, red envelope art and lots more. Check out the full schedule here.

At The Met interactive activities and artist-led workshops for all ages on Saturday, January 21. All activities are free with Museum admission, and no registration is required.

At the South Street Seaport Museum on Saturday, January 21st, a lion dance and a Chinese calligraphy workshop.