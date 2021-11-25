The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Rehearsal 2021 The Radio City Rockettes and More

95 years is how long Macy’s has presented their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year the show is back in full force starting at 9am. The parade itself will be televised on NBC beginning at 9am on Thanksgiving Day.

The Radio City Rockettes

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue’s Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Mick Jone and Kelly Hansen of Foreigners

J.U.M.P. (Jumpers United for Macy’s Parade)

Matt Berman

Andy Grammer

Rob Thomas

Kim Petras

Jon Batiste and Dancers

Kelly Rowland

Chris Lane

Zoe Wees

Mickey Guyton

Nelly

Tauren Wells