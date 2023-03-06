The Magic Of Egypt Is Coming The Hudson Valley!

guitar, fiddle another instruments made him a first-call for session work, starting in the 1960’s through today.

LINDLEY PASSES — (Via Deadline) David Lindley, whose talents on string instruments made him a sought-after collaborator for Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and more, has died at 78. No cause was given, but Lindley was reportedly suffering from a long-term illness. Lindley’s skill on

“The loss of David Lindley is a huge one,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”

Graham Nash also posted. “One of the most talented musicians there has ever been,” Nash wrote. “David could play pretty much any instrument you put in front of him with incredible versatility and expression.”

Lindley was part of The Section, a group of regular session players who helped shape soft rock in the 1970’s.

“I’d listen to a song and see what worked. The song is the center of everything. If the song was about a friend of Jackson’s who died, you play something appropriate for that,” Lindley told Rolling Stone in 2010. “You don’t play a Chuck berry solo in the middle of ‘Song for Adam.’ A Chuck Berry solo is a great thing, but not that for that moment.”

Lindley worked in Jackson Browne’s band for most of the 1980’s. The favor was returned by Browne when he produced Lindley’s 1981 album, El Rayo-X, which spawned an FM hit single with a cover of “Mercury Blues.” They played together through 2010 for live shows.

In addition to his wok for others, Lindley had his own bands, including Kleidoscope and El Rayo-X. He played altogether on more than 50 records.

For those in the know, Lindley was just an essential element in that classic LA-sound – from his work on Jackson’s still-great song “Lives In The Balance” to all his other session work. Just an astonishingly creative player. His debut solo album Very Geasy (1998) with his band El Rayo-X, was simply terrific. A huge, huge loss. What a tremendous talent. Check out his work with Crosby, Nash and Browne here:

SHORT TAKES — Here’s Micky Dolenz and NY Live’s Sara Gore from their interview last week …

Rachel Ray’s calling a halt to her show after 17 seasons. She was great and will be missed. Best to Tommy Crudup … We briefly mentioned Willem Dafoe’s new movie Inside which is simply exquisite. Seen at the after-party were Bradley Cooper; Robert Pattinson; Cynthis Rowley; Tory Kittles; and Dafoe, at Ian Schrager’s newest hotel outpost PUBLIC. Check out this clip from Lifeminute.tv: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/movies/willem-dafoe-at-nyc-premiere-of-new-movie-inside/vi-AA189WtL …

We also lost master-musician Wayne Shorter last week at 89. I knew him first from Weather Report, Miles Davis and Art Blakey, but hearing him on Steely Dan’s Aja album, on the title track, brought him to an even wider audience A master musician. Check out this story from the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64830949 …

Speaking of Dolenz, he talks to Rolling Stone’s Andy Greene Tuesday re his April tour and book (I’m Told I Had A Good Time) set for release later this year … Rhino’s main media man Jason Elzy set to depart the label. Jason’s a terrifically resourceful PR-man and will turn up fast at another post. Stay tuned …

I did not know that Talking Heads-wizard David Bryne composed the title song for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which seems to be the movie front-runner for next week’s Oscars. It’s nominated for Best Song and Bryne will perform it with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at the ceremony. Terrific interview in Deadline on Mr. Bryne; check it out here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-david-byrne-interview-oscars-talking-heads-reunion-podcast-1235278086/ … Live At Leeds – Great piece in the local Haworth, New Jersey publication The Neighbors, about the brothers Leeds; Steve and Harvey. Check it out here: https://www.flipsnack.com/bergenneighbors/cdh_mar23.html?fbclid=IwAR3wQEdXPOWNW34hgrnxY2_998O2iCBjBCgMOYMOWJwDFcC0uA84n6mgNWU …

And, is veteran-actor Clancy Brown the new Penguin in the new HBO Max Penguin series? You betcha!

