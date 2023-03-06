Music
The Magic Of Egypt Is Coming The Hudson Valley!
Some experience the awe-inspiring music of the Land of the Pharaohs in Irradiance right here in the Hudson Valley!
After a successful concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, Daisy Jopling is recreating this magical experience at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, New York on March 25, 2023 at 8pm. Featuring her band and star Middle Eastern musicians, this night of fusion music will transport you to feel the richness and beauty of one of the world’s most extraordinary civilizations.
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the beauty and energy of Irradiance. This concert will be something that will imprint itself into our memory with its breathtaking music, costumes, artists, lighting, and historical venue. It’s a celebration of cultures internationally: from Peekskill to the Sahara and everything in between.
The show will also feature over 60 local talented students from our Music Mentorship Foundation programs and the Peekskill School District Music Programs, and more than 200 students will be able to attend the show for free.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
LINDLEY PASSES — (Via Deadline) David Lindley, whose talents on string instruments made him a sought-after collaborator for Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and more, has died at 78. No cause was given, but Lindley was reportedly suffering from a long-term illness. Lindley’s skill on
“The loss of David Lindley is a huge one,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”
Graham Nash also posted. “One of the most talented musicians there has ever been,” Nash wrote. “David could play pretty much any instrument you put in front of him with incredible versatility and expression.”
Lindley was part of The Section, a group of regular session players who helped shape soft rock in the 1970’s.
“I’d listen to a song and see what worked. The song is the center of everything. If the song was about a friend of Jackson’s who died, you play something appropriate for that,” Lindley told Rolling Stone in 2010. “You don’t play a Chuck berry solo in the middle of ‘Song for Adam.’ A Chuck Berry solo is a great thing, but not that for that moment.”
Lindley worked in Jackson Browne’s band for most of the 1980’s. The favor was returned by Browne when he produced Lindley’s 1981 album, El Rayo-X, which spawned an FM hit single with a cover of “Mercury Blues.” They played together through 2010 for live shows.
In addition to his wok for others, Lindley had his own bands, including Kleidoscope and El Rayo-X. He played altogether on more than 50 records.
For those in the know, Lindley was just an essential element in that classic LA-sound – from his work on Jackson’s still-great song “Lives In The Balance” to all his other session work. Just an astonishingly creative player. His debut solo album Very Geasy (1998) with his band El Rayo-X, was simply terrific. A huge, huge loss. What a tremendous talent. Check out his work with Crosby, Nash and Browne here:
SHORT TAKES — Here’s Micky Dolenz and NY Live’s Sara Gore from their interview last week …
Rachel Ray’s calling a halt to her show after 17 seasons. She was great and will be missed. Best to Tommy Crudup … We briefly mentioned Willem Dafoe’s new movie Inside which is simply exquisite. Seen at the after-party were Bradley Cooper; Robert Pattinson; Cynthis Rowley; Tory Kittles; and Dafoe, at Ian Schrager’s newest hotel outpost PUBLIC. Check out this clip from Lifeminute.tv: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/movies/willem-dafoe-at-nyc-premiere-of-new-movie-inside/vi-AA189WtL …
We also lost master-musician Wayne Shorter last week at 89. I knew him first from Weather Report, Miles Davis and Art Blakey, but hearing him on Steely Dan’s Aja album, on the title track, brought him to an even wider audience A master musician. Check out this story from the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64830949 …
Speaking of Dolenz, he talks to Rolling Stone’s Andy Greene Tuesday re his April tour and book (I’m Told I Had A Good Time) set for release later this year … Rhino’s main media man Jason Elzy set to depart the label. Jason’s a terrifically resourceful PR-man and will turn up fast at another post. Stay tuned …
I did not know that Talking Heads-wizard David Bryne composed the title song for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which seems to be the movie front-runner for next week’s Oscars. It’s nominated for Best Song and Bryne will perform it with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at the ceremony. Terrific interview in Deadline on Mr. Bryne; check it out here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-david-byrne-interview-oscars-talking-heads-reunion-podcast-1235278086/ … Live At Leeds – Great piece in the local Haworth, New Jersey publication The Neighbors, about the brothers Leeds; Steve and Harvey. Check it out here: https://www.flipsnack.com/bergenneighbors/cdh_mar23.html?fbclid=IwAR3wQEdXPOWNW34hgrnxY2_998O2iCBjBCgMOYMOWJwDFcC0uA84n6mgNWU …
And, is veteran-actor Clancy Brown the new Penguin in the new HBO Max Penguin series? You betcha!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Harrison Jordan; Richard Johnson; Greg D’Alessandro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Denmark; Vinny Napolitano; Juie Gurovitsch; Andrew Sandoval; Jacqueline Boyd; Kristina Delmar; Morgan Landau; Andrew Saffir; Marion Curtis; Paul Morphos; Alex Salzman; and CHIP!
Cabaret
The 2023 MAC Awards Announces The 2023 Nominees
The 2023 MAC Awards will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Symphony Space.
The nominees are:
FEMALE VOCALIST
CELIA BERK: On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path…Laurie Beechman
DAWN DEROW: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé; My Ship CD Release, Backyard Troubadors… Laurie Beechman, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Post Office Café (Provincetown), Mohonk Mountain House (New Paltz), Cotuit Center for the Arts (Cotuit, MA)
JOSEPHINE SANGES: The Funny Girl in Me–Josephine Sanges Sings Fanny Brice…Laurie Beechman
GERRILYN SOHN: If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems…Don’t Tell Mama
LISA VIGGIANO: Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MALE VOCALIST
TIM CONNELL: Dreamin’ Again; Lucky Me!; …and so it goes….Pangea
RIAN KEATING: Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel….Don’t Tell Mama
FRANK MCDONOUGH: Two Strong Hands; Legends of Las Vegas…Don’t Tell Mama
SETH SIKES: I’ll Be Seeing You; Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand; New Year’s Eve with Seth Sikes!; Exclusive Memorial Day Show with Seth Sikes!…54 Below, The Pines Rehobeth Beach, The Arts Project of Cherry Grove
MAJOR ARTIST
TANYA MOBERLY: Moberly at Mama’s Monthly…Don’t Tell Mama
SIDNEY MYER …Pangea
DAVID SABELLA: Amanda Reckonwith Returns, Pangea
LENNIE WATTS: Escape…Don’t Tell Mama
NEW YORK DEBUT –FEMALE
SARAH CARSON: England and America – A Transatlantic Love Story…Don’t Tell Mama
SHANNON DALEY: Anybody Have a Map?…Don’t Tell Mama
LINDA KAHN: “Say Yes!”…Laurie Beechman
ANN TALMAN: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile…54 Below
NEW YORK DEBUT –MALE
DANNY BOLERO: They Call Me…Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz…Don’t Tell Mama
JEFF FLASTER: Take the Moment…Don’t Tell Mama
DAME EDNA’S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY SCOTT F. MASON: One Dame Funny Night at DTM; Mouth to Mouth with the Dame…Don’t Tell Mama
CELEBRITY ARTIST
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY 54 Below
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim…54 Below
NATALIE DOUGLAS: Many different shows…Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad, The Players (NYC) and many clubs in London and throughout the U.S.
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words… Laurie Beechman
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI…Birdland
ICON
PATTI LuPONE … 54 Below
BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL … 54 Below
VANESSA WILLIAMS … 54 Below
DUO/GROUP
ELENA BENNETT AND FRED BARTON: Swing Out Under the Moon!…Pangea
HELANE BLUMFIELD AND BOBBY PEACO: me and bobby peaco…Don’t Tell Mama
THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell): Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MAJOR DUO/GROUP
KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO, BILLY STRITCH: A Swinging Birdland Christmas…Birdland
LIZ CALLAWAY AND ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: As Long as We’re Together….54 Below
ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO… Birdland
PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST
NATE BUCCIERI….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s, The Duplex
BRANDON JAMES GWINN… Marie’s Crisis
WILLIAM TN HALL ….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
PADDY ON THE PIANO … Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex
JOE REGAN … Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – FEMALE
ELAINE BRIER …Don’t Tell Mama
LIZ LARK BROWN … Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
MARIA GENTILE….The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
TARA MARTINEZ…. Don’t Tell Mama
LAURA PAVLES….. Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – MALE
DAVID FOLEY JR. ….Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
JUSTIN GREGORY LOPEZ ….Brandy’s
JOSEPH REDD ….Don’t Tell Mama
JON SATROM….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
MILES WHITTAKER …..Stonewall Inn
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
DON KELLY, drums and percussion: Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, Vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Amy Beth Williams/Great Ladies, Great Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass: Turn the Beat Around: 54 Below Celebrates Studio 54 (54 Below), Lennie Watts/Escape (Don’t Tell Mama), Kevin Smith Kirkwood/Classic Whitney: Alive! (Joe’s Pub)
SKIP WARD, bass: Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene (Joe’s Pub), Matsuki and Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic (Pangea), Amanda Ferguson/Ladies of the 80’s (Pangea), Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian/38 Seasons of Love (54 Below)
RECURRING SERIES
JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY: Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso….Birdland
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER: Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey…..Birdland Theater
SALON: Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Producer: Tanya Moberly…..Don’t Tell Mama
EMCEE
JIM CARUSO: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party….Birdland
SUE MATSUKI AND GREGORY TOROIAN: Matsuki & Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic….Pangea
SUSIE MOSHER: The Lineup with Susie Mosher….Birdland
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
HOLD ON TIGHT: Produced, written, and performed by Meg Flather, Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Tracy Stark….Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea
JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY – ALBUM: Curated and hosted by Joe Iconis….54 Below
IN THIS TRAVELING HEART: Written by and performed by Rian Keating, Directed by Tanya Moberly, Musical direction by Jeff Cubeta…..Don’t Tell Mama
WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA – MY (ALMOST) LIFE ON THE WICKED STAGE: Written by and starring Mary Lahti; Directed by Lennie Watts;Music director Paul Greenwood…..Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman
DIRECTOR
JEFF HARNAR: Linda Kahn/Say Yes! (Laurie Beechman), Theresa Lee/Riding the Bus to the Red Carpet (Triad, Don’t Tell Mama), Becca Kidwell/Together Inside (Don’t Tell Mama), Margo Brown and Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman)
LINA KOUTRAKOS: Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Ann Talman/Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile (54 Below), The Doris Dear Christmas Special (The Triad), Dorian Woodruff/The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman (Pangea)
TANYA MOBERLY: Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott F. Mason/ Mouth to Mouth with The Dame (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel (Don’t Tell Mama), Gracie Lee Brown/Say Goodnight, Gracie (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeff Flaster/Take the Moment (Don’t Tell Mama)
LENNIE WATTS: Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing the Broadway Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Mary Lahti/Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama)
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
JOHN M. COOK: Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman), Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Cindy Firing/You and I-A Tribute to Barbara Cook (Laurie Beechman), Josephine Sanges and Cindy Firing/Carry On (Don’t Tell Mama); Margo Brown & Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama)
YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: Sean Patrick Murtagh/The Mario 101 Release Party (Green Room 42), Robbie Rozelle/The Inevitable Return! (Birdland), Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Gerry Geddes/Fabulous First Fridays (Pangea), The MAC Awards (Symphony Space)
TRACY STARK: Sidney Myer (Pangea), Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas (Joe’s Pub, Neue Gallery, Club Cumming), Meg Flather/Hold On (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row), MargOH Channing/Simply MargOH (Pangea), Alex De Suze/Late Bloomer (Don’t Tell Mama)
BILLY STRITCH: Marilyn Maye (Birdland, 54 Below), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), Linda Eder (54 Below), Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland)
STEVEN RAY WATKINS: Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Moberly at Mama’s Monthly (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
ADAM DeCARLO: Lisa Viggiano/Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Don’t Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Mama’s Boys/Mama’s Boys Love the 80’s (Don’t Tell Mama)
ALISON NUSBAUM: Frank McDonough/Two Strong Hands (Don’t Tell Mama), Susan Neuffer/An Elpee Worth of Todd (Don’t Tell Mama), Meri Ziev/New Words (Don’t Tell Mama), Leslie Orofino/Laughing at Life (Don’t Tell Mama)
JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX: Jeff Harnar/I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (Laurie Beechman), Marta Sanders/LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Or Whatever Happened to That Nice Quaker Girl (Laurie Beechman), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman), Jonny Rosch and Friends (Triad)
SONG
A BRAND NEW SHADE OF BLUE: Music by John Forster, Lyrics by Tom Toce
I BELIEVE IN RAINBOWS: Music by Ethan Tarasov, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE STROLLERS OF POLAND: Music and lyrics by Tom Toce
TALKING TO THE MOON: Music by Paul Rolnick, Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and Jane R. Snyder
YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND: Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Bob Levy
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
ALMA: Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce
DON’T TELL GRETA: Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer
IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Music and Lyrics by Ritt Henn
STRICTLY FOR SHOW: Music by Michele Brourman, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE ZOOM SONG: Music and Lyrics by John Forster
RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)
D.C. ANDERSON: House Concert
CELIA BERK: Now That I Have Everything
RENEE KATZ: Winter Awakenings (featuring DECEMBER SONGS by Maury Yeston)
ANN KITTREDGE: reIMAGINE
BOB LEVY: Ballads
REGINA ZONA AND SEAN HARKNESS: It Must Have Been the Mistletoe
MAJOR RECORDING
JULIE BENKO AND JASON YEAGER: Hand in Hand
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
JIM CARUSO AND BILLY STRITCH: The Sunday Set (Recorded Live at the Birdland Theater)
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words
Entertainment
The Glorious Corner
Actor, musician Michael Des Barre also delivered a spot-on interview as well. You might remember Des Barres as the husband of the infamous Pamela Des Barres and as part of Detective (1979) and The Power Station, when original singer Robert Palmer. Des Barres interview was spot-on.
Dolenz talked about his tour next month, The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz and a new photo-book due in November entitled I‘m Told I Had A Good Time; which is filled with photos, by Dolenz, of everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Cass Elliot, David Crosby, Brian Jones, and Eric Clapton.
SHORT TAKES — Stranger Things is officially coming to London’s West End. Check out a teaser below for the play set a quarter of a century before the Netflix smash. Read the Deadline story here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/stranger-things-the-first-shadow-west-end-phoenix-theatre-stephen-daldry-jack-thorne-duffer-brothers-sonia-friedman-1235275432/ …
(Via Deadline) Fox Nation will revisit the infamous Jussie Smollett saga with a five-part docuseries titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.” Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged a hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence. “Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s EVP. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” In January 2019, Smollett alleged he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime. Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shock-wavesthrough Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.” After being found guilty on five felony countsd, including lying to Chicago cops, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail last March. While avoiding state prison, the incarceration came as a part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He walked out of jail a week later after an Illinois Appellate Court cut his sentence pending appeal … Happy BDay Dara Kravitz Gottfriend
