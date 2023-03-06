Connect with us

The Magic Of Egypt Is Coming The Hudson Valley!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Some experience the awe-inspiring music of the Land of the Pharaohs in Irradiance right here in the Hudson Valley! 

After a successful concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, Daisy Jopling is recreating this magical experience at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, New York on March 25, 2023 at 8pm. Featuring her band and star Middle Eastern musicians, this night of fusion music will transport you to feel the richness and beauty of one of the world’s most extraordinary civilizations. 

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the beauty and energy of Irradiance. This concert will be something that will imprint itself into our memory with its breathtaking music, costumes, artists, lighting, and historical venue. It’s a celebration of cultures internationally: from Peekskill to the Sahara and everything in between. 

The show will also feature over 60 local talented students from our Music Mentorship Foundation programs and the Peekskill School District Music Programs, and more than 200 students will be able to attend the show for free.

Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 6, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

LINDLEY PASSES — (Via Deadline) David Lindley, whose talents on string instruments made him a sought-after collaborator for Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and more, has died at 78. No cause was given, but Lindley was reportedly suffering from a long-term illness. Lindley’s skill on

guitar, fiddle another instruments made him a first-call for session work, starting in the 1960’s through today.

“The loss of David Lindley is a huge one,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter. “Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”

Graham Nash also posted. “One of the most talented musicians there has ever been,” Nash wrote. “David could play pretty much any instrument you put in front of him with incredible versatility and expression.”

Lindley was part of The Section, a group of regular session players who helped shape soft rock in the 1970’s.

“I’d listen to a song and see what worked. The song is the center of everything. If the song was about a friend of Jackson’s who died, you play something appropriate for that,” Lindley told Rolling Stone in 2010. “You don’t play a Chuck berry solo in the middle of  ‘Song for Adam.’ A Chuck Berry solo is a great thing, but not that for that moment.”

Lindley worked in Jackson Browne’s band for most of the 1980’s. The favor was returned by Browne when he produced Lindley’s 1981 album, El Rayo-X, which spawned an FM hit single with a cover of “Mercury Blues.” They played together through 2010 for live shows.

In addition to his wok for others, Lindley had his own bands, including Kleidoscope and El Rayo-X. He played altogether on more than 50 records.

For those in the know, Lindley was just an essential element in that classic LA-sound – from his work on Jackson’s still-great song “Lives In The Balance” to all his other session work. Just an astonishingly creative player. His debut solo album Very Geasy (1998)  with his band El Rayo-X, was simply terrific. A huge, huge loss. What a tremendous talent.  Check out his work with Crosby, Nash and Browne here:

Micky Dolenz and Sara Gore

 SHORT TAKES Here’s Micky Dolenz and NY Live’s Sara Gore from their interview last week …

Rachel Ray

Rachel Ray’s calling a halt to her show after 17 seasons. She was great and will be missed. Best to Tommy Crudup  … We briefly mentioned Willem Dafoe’s new movie Inside which is simply exquisite. Seen at the after-party were Bradley Cooper; Robert Pattinson; Cynthis Rowley; Tory Kittles; and Dafoe, at Ian Schrager’s newest hotel outpost PUBLIC. Check out this clip from Lifeminute.tv: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/movies/willem-dafoe-at-nyc-premiere-of-new-movie-inside/vi-AA189WtL

Wayne Shorter

We also lost master-musician Wayne Shorter last week at 89. I knew him first from Weather Report, Miles Davis and Art Blakey, but hearing him on Steely Dan’s Aja album, on the title track, brought him to an even wider audience A master musician. Check out this story from the BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64830949

Jason Elzy

Speaking of Dolenz, he talks to Rolling Stone’s Andy Greene Tuesday re his April tour and book (I’m Told I Had A Good Time) set for release later this year … Rhino’s main media man Jason Elzy set to depart the label. Jason’s a terrifically resourceful PR-man and will turn up fast at another post. Stay tuned …

Everything Everywhere All at Once

I did not know that Talking Heads-wizard David Bryne composed the title song for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which seems to be the movie front-runner for next week’s Oscars. It’s nominated for Best Song and Bryne will perform it with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at the ceremony. Terrific interview in Deadline on Mr. Bryne; check it out here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-david-byrne-interview-oscars-talking-heads-reunion-podcast-1235278086/ Live At Leeds – Great piece in the local Haworth, New Jersey publication The Neighbors, about the brothers Leeds; Steve and Harvey. Check it out here: https://www.flipsnack.com/bergenneighbors/cdh_mar23.html?fbclid=IwAR3wQEdXPOWNW34hgrnxY2_998O2iCBjBCgMOYMOWJwDFcC0uA84n6mgNWU

Clancy Brown

And, is veteran-actor Clancy Brown the new Penguin in the new HBO Max Penguin series? You betcha!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Harrison Jordan; Richard Johnson; Greg D’Alessandro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Denmark; Vinny Napolitano; Juie Gurovitsch; Andrew Sandoval; Jacqueline Boyd; Kristina Delmar; Morgan Landau; Andrew Saffir; Marion Curtis; Paul Morphos; Alex Salzman; and CHIP!

Cabaret

The 2023 MAC Awards Announces The 2023 Nominees

Published

2 days ago

on

March 4, 2023

By

The 2023 MAC Awards will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Symphony Space.

The nominees are:

FEMALE VOCALIST

CELIA BERK: On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path…Laurie Beechman

DAWN DEROW: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé; My Ship CD Release, Backyard Troubadors… Laurie Beechman, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Post Office Café (Provincetown), Mohonk Mountain House (New Paltz), Cotuit Center for the Arts (Cotuit, MA)

JOSEPHINE SANGES: The Funny Girl in Me–Josephine Sanges Sings Fanny Brice…Laurie Beechman

GERRILYN SOHN: If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems…Don’t Tell Mama

LISA VIGGIANO: Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama

MALE VOCALIST

TIM CONNELL: Dreamin’ Again; Lucky Me!; …and so it goes….Pangea

RIAN KEATING: Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel….Don’t Tell Mama

FRANK MCDONOUGH: Two Strong Hands; Legends of Las Vegas…Don’t Tell Mama

SETH SIKES: I’ll Be Seeing You; Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand; New Year’s Eve with Seth Sikes!; Exclusive Memorial Day Show with Seth Sikes!…54 Below, The Pines Rehobeth Beach, The Arts Project of Cherry Grove

MAJOR ARTIST

TANYA MOBERLY: Moberly at Mama’s Monthly…Don’t Tell Mama

SIDNEY MYER …Pangea

DAVID SABELLA: Amanda Reckonwith Returns, Pangea

LENNIE WATTS: Escape…Don’t Tell Mama

NEW YORK DEBUT –FEMALE

SARAH CARSON: England and America – A Transatlantic Love Story…Don’t Tell Mama

SHANNON DALEY: Anybody Have a Map?…Don’t Tell Mama

LINDA KAHN: “Say Yes!”…Laurie Beechman

ANN TALMAN: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile…54 Below

NEW YORK DEBUT –MALE

DANNY BOLERO: They Call Me…Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz…Don’t Tell Mama

JEFF FLASTER: Take the Moment…Don’t Tell Mama

DAME EDNA’S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY SCOTT F. MASON: One Dame Funny Night at DTM; Mouth to Mouth with the Dame…Don’t Tell Mama

CELEBRITY ARTIST

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY 54 Below

LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim…54 Below

NATALIE DOUGLAS: Many different shows…Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad, The Players (NYC) and many clubs in London and throughout the U.S.

JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words… Laurie Beechman

GABRIELLE STRAVELLI…Birdland

ICON

PATTI LuPONE … 54 Below

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL … 54 Below

VANESSA WILLIAMS … 54 Below

DUO/GROUP

ELENA BENNETT AND FRED BARTON: Swing Out Under the Moon!…Pangea

HELANE BLUMFIELD AND BOBBY PEACO: me and bobby peaco…Don’t Tell Mama

THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell): Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO, BILLY STRITCH: A Swinging Birdland Christmas…Birdland

LIZ CALLAWAY AND ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: As Long as We’re Together….54 Below

ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO… Birdland

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

NATE BUCCIERI….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s, The Duplex

BRANDON JAMES GWINN… Marie’s Crisis

WILLIAM TN HALL ….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

PADDY ON THE PIANO … Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex

JOE REGAN … Don’t Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – FEMALE

ELAINE BRIER …Don’t Tell Mama

LIZ LARK BROWN … Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s

MARIA GENTILE….The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s

TARA MARTINEZ…. Don’t Tell Mama

LAURA PAVLES….. Don’t Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – MALE

DAVID FOLEY JR. ….Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s

JUSTIN GREGORY LOPEZ ….Brandy’s

JOSEPH REDD ….Don’t Tell Mama

JON SATROM….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

MILES WHITTAKER …..Stonewall Inn

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

DON KELLY, drums and percussion: Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, Vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Amy Beth Williams/Great Ladies, Great Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)

MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass: Turn the Beat Around: 54 Below Celebrates Studio 54 (54 Below), Lennie Watts/Escape (Don’t Tell Mama), Kevin Smith Kirkwood/Classic Whitney: Alive! (Joe’s Pub)

SKIP WARD, bass: Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene (Joe’s Pub), Matsuki and Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic (Pangea), Amanda Ferguson/Ladies of the 80’s (Pangea), Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian/38 Seasons of Love (54 Below)

RECURRING SERIES

JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY: Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso….Birdland

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER: Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey…..Birdland Theater

SALON: Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Producer: Tanya Moberly…..Don’t Tell Mama

EMCEE

JIM CARUSO: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party….Birdland

SUE MATSUKI AND GREGORY TOROIAN: Matsuki & Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic….Pangea

SUSIE MOSHER: The Lineup with Susie Mosher….Birdland

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

HOLD ON TIGHT: Produced, written, and performed by Meg Flather, Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Tracy Stark….Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea

JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY – ALBUM: Curated and hosted by Joe Iconis….54 Below

IN THIS TRAVELING HEART: Written by and performed by Rian Keating, Directed by Tanya Moberly, Musical direction by Jeff Cubeta…..Don’t Tell Mama

WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA – MY (ALMOST) LIFE ON THE WICKED STAGE: Written by and starring Mary Lahti; Directed by Lennie Watts;Music director Paul Greenwood…..Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman

DIRECTOR

JEFF HARNAR: Linda Kahn/Say Yes! (Laurie Beechman), Theresa Lee/Riding the Bus to the Red Carpet (Triad, Don’t Tell Mama), Becca Kidwell/Together Inside (Don’t Tell Mama), Margo Brown and Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman)

LINA KOUTRAKOS: Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Ann Talman/Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile (54 Below), The Doris Dear Christmas Special (The Triad), Dorian Woodruff/The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman (Pangea)

TANYA MOBERLY: Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott F. Mason/ Mouth to Mouth with The Dame (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel (Don’t Tell Mama), Gracie Lee Brown/Say Goodnight, Gracie (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeff Flaster/Take the Moment (Don’t Tell Mama)

LENNIE WATTS: Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing the Broadway Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Mary Lahti/Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

JOHN M. COOK: Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman), Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Cindy Firing/You and I-A Tribute to Barbara Cook (Laurie Beechman), Josephine Sanges and Cindy Firing/Carry On (Don’t Tell Mama); Margo Brown & Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama)

YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: Sean Patrick Murtagh/The Mario 101 Release Party (Green Room 42), Robbie Rozelle/The Inevitable Return! (Birdland), Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Gerry Geddes/Fabulous First Fridays (Pangea), The MAC Awards (Symphony Space)

TRACY STARK: Sidney Myer (Pangea), Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas (Joe’s Pub, Neue Gallery, Club Cumming), Meg Flather/Hold On (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row), MargOH Channing/Simply MargOH (Pangea), Alex De Suze/Late Bloomer (Don’t Tell Mama)

BILLY STRITCH: Marilyn Maye (Birdland, 54 Below), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), Linda Eder (54 Below), Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland)

STEVEN RAY WATKINS: Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Moberly at Mama’s Monthly (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

ADAM DeCARLO: Lisa Viggiano/Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Don’t Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Mama’s Boys/Mama’s Boys Love the 80’s (Don’t Tell Mama)

ALISON NUSBAUM: Frank McDonough/Two Strong Hands (Don’t Tell Mama), Susan Neuffer/An Elpee Worth of Todd (Don’t Tell Mama), Meri Ziev/New Words (Don’t Tell Mama), Leslie Orofino/Laughing at Life (Don’t Tell Mama)

JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX: Jeff Harnar/I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (Laurie Beechman), Marta Sanders/LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Or Whatever Happened to That Nice Quaker Girl (Laurie Beechman), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman), Jonny Rosch and Friends (Triad)

SONG

A BRAND NEW SHADE OF BLUE: Music by John Forster, Lyrics by Tom Toce

I BELIEVE IN RAINBOWS: Music by Ethan Tarasov, Lyrics by Tom Toce

THE STROLLERS OF POLAND: Music and lyrics by Tom Toce

TALKING TO THE MOON: Music by Paul Rolnick, Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and Jane R. Snyder

YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND: Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Bob Levy

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

ALMA: Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce

DON’T TELL GRETA: Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer

IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Music and Lyrics by Ritt Henn

STRICTLY FOR SHOW: Music by Michele Brourman, Lyrics by Tom Toce

THE ZOOM SONG: Music and Lyrics by John Forster

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

D.C. ANDERSON: House Concert

CELIA BERK: Now That I Have Everything

RENEE KATZ: Winter Awakenings (featuring DECEMBER SONGS by Maury Yeston)

ANN KITTREDGE: reIMAGINE

BOB LEVY: Ballads

REGINA ZONA AND SEAN HARKNESS: It Must Have Been the Mistletoe

MAJOR RECORDING

JULIE BENKO AND JASON YEAGER: Hand in Hand

LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

JIM CARUSO AND BILLY STRITCH: The Sunday Set (Recorded Live at the Birdland Theater)

JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words

Entertainment

The Glorious Corner

Published

3 days ago

on

March 3, 2023

By

Micky and Donna Dolenz at the Tonight Show
DOLENZ TAKES NYC — It was only to be a quick NY-trip to appear on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Monday, but Micky Dolenz  turned his time into a multi-packed session with 4 interviews Tuesday at SiriusXM (Beatles Countdown; 60’s Guest DJ; Eric Alper from Toronto; and Michael Des Barres from the Little Steven’s Underground Garage). Alper’s terrific interview discussed the recent-re-release of The Monkees 1967 masterpiece Headquarters and Dolenz recalled very precisely the machinations behind that landmark album.

Micky Michael Des Barres

Actor, musician Michael Des Barre also delivered a spot-on interview as well. You might remember Des Barres as the husband of the infamous Pamela Des Barres and as part of Detective (1979) and The Power Station, when original singer Robert Palmer. Des Barres interview was spot-on.

Micky Dolenz-I’m Told I Had A Good Time

Dolenz talked about his tour next month, The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz and a new photo-book due in November entitled I‘m Told I Had A Good Time; which is filled with photos, by Dolenz, of everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Cass Elliot, David Crosby, Brian Jones, and Eric Clapton.

He also attended Tuesday’s premiere of Willem Dafoe’s new wildly terrifc movie Inside at Metrograph Manhattan and lastly appeared on NBC’s NY Live Wednesday with the terrific Sara Gore and attended Broadway’s Book Of Mormon later that night.
The Monkees Celebrated By Micky Dolenz kicks off April 1 in Orlando, Florida. Watch the Jimmy Fallon clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h26gllvhMyQ

Stranger Things play

SHORT TAKES — Stranger Things is officially coming to London’s West End. Check out a teaser below for the play set a quarter of a century before the Netflix  smash. Read the Deadline story here: https://deadline.com/2023/03/stranger-things-the-first-shadow-west-end-phoenix-theatre-stephen-daldry-jack-thorne-duffer-brothers-sonia-friedman-1235275432/

Jussie Smollett

(Via Deadline) Fox Nation will revisit the infamous Jussie Smollett saga with a five-part docuseries titled “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.” Set for March 13, the series will feature exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged a hate crime on the Empire actor. They have apparently never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence. “Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s EVP. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.” In January 2019, Smollett alleged he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck. After a thorough investigation, Chicago police uncovered that the attack was staged, and that Smollett had hired the Osundairo brothers to carry out the crime. Fox Nation says the docuseries “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shock-wavesthrough Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.” After being found guilty on five felony countsd, including lying to Chicago cops, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail last March. While avoiding state prison, the incarceration came as a part of an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine. He walked out of jail a week later after an Illinois Appellate Court cut his sentence pending appeal … Happy BDay Dara Kravitz Gottfriend

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Vinny Napolitano; Pete Antell; Victor Kastel; Kristina Delmar; Julie Gurovitsch; Donnie Kehr; Cori Gardner; Steve Walter; Sara Gore; Kristina Delmar; Chuck Scarborough; Kitty Lang; Sue Simmons; Marion Curtis; Mark Simone; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Len Berman; and Bush Man!
