The Makers of Sylvania General Lighting to Join Natasha Bedingfield Celebrating Her New Song

The Moms have a Mamarazzi event coming up Thursday July 30th at 8pm with Natasha Bedingfield celebrating her new song “Together in This” from the animated kids film Jungle Beat: The Movie out now

The song was not only inspired by the film’s themes of togetherness and friendship, but also the state of the world today, reminding us that although we may be apart, we’re never alone.

The makers of Sylvania general lighting are launching the Sylvania Natural™ Series of LED lighting products with innovative TruWave Technology™. Available on Amazon, this exclusive LED portfolio offers the best alternative to natural light by mimicking the natural light spectrum to deliver clean, natural light. These energy-saving light bulbs deliver less intense blue light for reducing eye strain and supporting an improved sleep/wake cycle, and also have superior dimming. Sylvania Natural LED Series help you see true, realistic and vivid colors and enhance your color experience with high CRI and exceptional color contrast. With these Sylvania LED light bulbs, you can enjoy Natural Light for Natural Living. Natural Living is about enjoying what nature offers day and night. Natural Light for Natural Living brings the positive feelings of happiness, relaxation, warmth and safety from Nature into your home for you and your friends and families to enjoy. What if the light you use in your home could positively influence your health and well-being like Natural Light does? Now it can, thanks to Sylvania Natural Series with TruWave Technology.

Find your Tru light by staying Tru to you and the things you do. What’s your Tru light? Make the world a brighter place. Find your Tru light and let it shine! #FindYourTruLight #NaturalLightForNaturalLiving #LetItShine Please follow along #Mamarazzi #TheMOMSMamarazzi