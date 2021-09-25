The Manipulation of America: The Haitian Crises

First up the photograph that President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic politicians are using to rile up America about slavery and unfair treatment was a manipulation of a photograph by Paul Ratje. Ratje who took the controversial photos at the Texas border says that these images have been dramatically misinterpreted. The still images actually depict the mounted agents swinging the long reins of their horses, not holding whips or hurting people. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture,” said Ratje, who shot the photos from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande river.

The photos were taken as tens of thousands of Haitian migrants poured across the border illegally at Del Rio.

According to Ratje “Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses.”If you know anything about horses this would hav scared them and started the horse to act up.

These photographs have been used and abused and yet none of the politicians who grossly misinterpreted the photo’s went to the source or have apologized to the American people.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally revealed and admitted 30,000 Haitian migrants entered the US as Del Rio camp. 17,400 have applying to stay, yet they do not have people there to process them. They say 8,000 have been deported, but only 2,600 are missing. Do The math and you will see 10,000 people are unaccountable for. Better yet a round number of 30,000 is suppose to be the true number?

They say 2,000 have been expelled on 17 flights and 8,000 have returned to Haiti voluntarily, This is a lie. Check the flight records. Also it has been reported that the Haitians who were returned to Haiti bit and beat up the ICE agents.

Now we’re told another 19,000 are expected to arrive but NONE of these numbers are documented or processed.

Biden, like the inept President that he is, has failed to address the border crisis, except to whip the American people op falsely over the pictures.

When I wrote the first article people came to me an tried to convince me these migrants are not being paid to get here. One of them was Sarah Sheffer, Director of Communications of Refugees International. She wanted me to post her side, however I offered an interview through Zoom. Suddenly she was quiet.

Pounder this Hati is an island. They have to get off and in order to do so they needed a passport. They needed money, food and papers. Normally Hatians take to the high sea and go to Florida. That takes about eight days. Why aren’t they in Florida?

Blow up the pictures and honestly tell me if these migrants look like people who walked what would seem like forever. They have had to have been housed, fed or given showers, that much is clear. They come with basically nothing so how did they survive this journey? They are for the most part clean, with NO blisters and NO luggage. How? And now who is suppose to support them? Somebody is bussing them into cities and states.

Someone has to have organized this and paid for it and somehow our government is involved. You can tell this by their lies, their refusal to answer the simplest questions. They are bussing these unvaccinated, unprocessed and unprepared human beings into our cities and we are just suppose to be ok with this. Well I’m not!

The gangs and the drug dealers are here with political backing and it is well known. The crime now in Texas is outrageous and it is not really being reported. One of my writers is from Texas and is there every other month. I also have journalistic friends at the boarder and what we are being told is not exactly the truth.

We need to wake up and stop being “woke”.