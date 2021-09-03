‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to Show at Tribeca Enterprises Fall Preview

Tribeca Enterprises today announced Tribeca Fall Preview, a season-long series featuring film premieres, musical performances, and more. This exciting celebration will kick-off on September 22 with the premiere of the highly anticipated The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark at the Beacon Theatre.

“When it premiered on HBO in 1999, The Sopranos made an immediate cultural impact and cemented its place as one of television’s greatest dramas,” said Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, Tribeca Festival Co-Founders. “We look forward to launching this exciting new series with The Many Saints of Newark, the latest Sopranos story from David Chase and director Alan Taylor.”

In the spirit of the Tribeca Festival, Tribeca Fall Preview reflects the programming Tribeca is known for: entertaining, thought-provoking and often surprising. Tribeca has been a springboard for emerging voices, as well as a crucial forum for established filmmakers. Tribeca Fall Preview will continue this tradition with a series of events that represent excellence in all mediums of entertainment.

The opening night premiere event, The Many Saints of Newark tells the story of a young Anthony Soprano as he is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in the history of Newark, New Jersey. Soprano is becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss later come to be known as Tony Soprano.

The Sopranos series creator David Chase’s The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga.

Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for his directing work on The Sopranos, is helming the film from a screenplay by David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener serving as executive producers. The film is rated R.

“I am thrilled to be participating in an event that will call attention to cinema and the arts in NYC, at such a pivotal time. I think it’s just great that Tribeca is hosting this series,” said David Chase.

“We are excited to open this fall celebration with The Many Saints of Newark, which is not only one of the season’s most anticipated films, but also a film with roots deep in New York,” said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer, Tribeca Enterprises.

All guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (meaning the day of the event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose). On the day of the event, guests can provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination on their smartphone, through a physical copy, or by using New York State Excelsior Pass (Android | iOS) or NYC COVID Safe App (Android | iOS), along with an appropriate ID matching the name on the documentation. Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult. Everyone must wear a mask while inside the venue, except while actively eating or drinking. Please note that government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check beacontheatre.com for the latest information.

Tickets for this event are available at tribecafilm.com