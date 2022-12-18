The Many Uses of Retaining Walls

Retaining walls are a common feature in commercial buildings and public infrastructure, both for functional and aesthetic purposes. Functional retaining walls are designed to hold back soil or other materials, preventing them from collapsing or eroding.

Here are the top applications of retaining walls in large-scale construction projects.

Basement construction

One of the most common uses for retaining walls is constructing basement walls. Basements are an important part of many buildings as they provide extra space for storage or living quarters. To construct a basement, retaining wall systems must be used to create a foundation and support the weight of the building above.

Bridge abutment and wing wall construction

Another common use for retaining walls is constructing bridge abutments and wing walls. Bridge abutments are the supports that hold up the ends of a bridge. Wing walls are attached to the sides of the abutment and help extend its support. Both abutments and wing walls need to be sturdy to support the weight of a bridge and any traffic crossing it.

Maintaining slopes in terrain

Although retaining walls are often associated with gardens and residential landscapes, they can also play an important role in commercial construction sites. Retaining walls can stabilize slopes and prevent soil erosion in rough terrain. As a result, builders can create a safe and controlled environment by constructing a retaining wall. In addition, retaining walls can be used to create level spaces on sloped terrain. This can be especially helpful in areas where construction equipment needs to be placed on an incline.

Side walls for bridge approach roads

In addition to preventing soil erosion, retaining walls can serve as side walls for bridge approach roads. These roads are necessary to provide bridge access so traffic can cross them. The sides of bridge approach roads are often unstable due to the nature of the terrain, so retaining walls can be used to help stabilize the road and prevent landslides. In addition, retaining walls can help to redirect water away from the road and prevent flooding.

Lateral support for embankments

Retaining walls are not only used to support vertical loads but also to provide lateral support for embankments. An embankment is a long mound of earth or other material built up artificially. Often, embankments are built alongside railways or highways. They need to be supported by retaining walls, so they do not collapse. Retaining walls can be either temporary or permanent and can be made from various materials, including wood, concrete, and stone. In some cases, an earthen embankment may be sufficient to provide lateral support, but a retaining wall may be necessary in other cases.

Regardless of their specific purpose, all retaining walls must be built to withstand significant loads and forces. For this reason, choosing a reputable and experienced retaining wall manufacturing company is essential. A good company will use high-quality materials and state-of-the-art construction methods to ensure superior results that will last for many years. By working with a trusted company, you can be confident that your retaining wall project will be completed on time, on budget, and to the highest quality standards.

