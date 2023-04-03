The Mayor of Times Square Talks With Dr. Dean Ornish

Finances change when you have kids. There’s a reason that a stereotype exists of adults without children enjoying expensive vacations and disposable income while parents can anticipate spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on children. However, there are also many things you can do to improve your family’s financial knowledge and stability.

Build Emergency Savings

As soon as possible, build emergency savings equivalent to at least six months of basic expenses, even if it takes years and you can only put away a little at a time. Six months of expenses can seem like a lot, but this can also be the single most important thing that you do to ensure you have financial stability. Without this cushion, you can get sideswiped by a single bad event, and at least a few of those bad events, which include needing a car repair, losing a job, or an emergency pet visit, will happen to everyone at some point. With an emergency fund, you don’t have to make bad decisions like putting everything on a high-interest credit card that you then struggle to pay off.

Respect the Retirement

Another bad decision that emergency savings can prevent is raiding your retirement account to pay for things. In fact, you should keep putting money away in the retirement account even when money is tight, particularly when you are young, because it will grow exponentially over the years. You also want to be able to look forward to a secure retirement that doesn’t involve depending on your kids financially.

Think Ahead to College

College can be one of the single biggest expenses that parents face. There’s a reason many of them start saving when their children are still infants. Even if you’re diligently putting money away, however, you might not have the total needed for tuition, books and living expenses. Again, avoid pulling from your retirement savings. Instead, help your child fill out financial aid forms and scholarship applications. You can also help them obtain student loans by cosigning on them. This is necessary for many loans since students are unlikely to have a robust credit history.

Manage the Sandwich Years

One difficulty parents often face when their kids are still at home is the plight of their own aging parents, who may have health or money problems that take up a lot of resources. Adults caught in this situation are often said to be sandwiched between these two generations who need a great deal from them, often more than they feel able to give. Anticipating this can mean sitting down with your parents to talk about money before money becomes a problem, helping them better manage it if necessary. You may also want to investigate what kind of senior resources are available since there might be some that will provide assistance.

Talk About It

One of the great gifts you can give your children is financial literacy. If you feel like this is something you haven’t mastered yourself, you can learn together. Try to make money a topic of normal conversation and not something that is fraught with stress and other emotions, even if you feel like you don’t have enough of it. Talk with your spouse about it as well, including how your own family approached money and how that colored your feelings toward it. Both spouses should have a basic understanding of the family finances even if one is much more interested in it and better at managing it. With your kids, help them understand money at developmentally appropriate stages. Young kids can help cut out coupons and save their allowance. You could help older kids open a bank account and even manage a credit card with a low limit.