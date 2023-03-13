The Mayor of Times Square With Broadway Producer Extraordinaire Hunter Arnold

Hunter Arnold is a Producer of a plethora of Broadway Tony Winners and hits including Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman, the current Broadway musicals Hadestown, Some Like It Hot… the Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise… and the Play, Pictures from Home at Studio 54 with Nathan Lane, as well as upcoming shows like Back to the Future and Once Upon a One More Time.

What struck me at first glance, when interviewing Hunter on The Motivation Show podcast, is his relative youth for a Producer with so many great Producing credits under his belt. He was far from the crusty, controversial image one may imagine from watching shows/invoices like The Producers. He is in fact, quite charming and next-door neighbor-like friendly It was clear to me, though quite a savvy businessman with a great eye for money making shows…money alone is far from his overriding goal when selecting what to produce. His obvious passion for theatre, and his desire for equal access to talented people of all types and stripes, comes across with sincere conviction. Hunter picks shows he loves and believes in first. What fascinated me is his unwavering belief in and mission to create more diversity on Broadway. So much so that Hunter admitted he would even take a calculated risk, and put his money where his mouth is, to ensure that his vision comes full circle.

We also discuss what influenced him early on to love theatre and eventually become a prolific Broadway Producer. How the pandemic changed things and how he did and does maintain optimism when things looked so bleak.

Most of us have been led to believe that only one in four or five shows turn a profit. If so, wouldn’t that make a Producer eccentric…or a gambler that would make craps players in a casino seem mild in comparison? Hunter actually reveals that though the math is partly true, there is a whole other tier of profit potential that even a Broadway bust, with it’s poster infamously hanging on the wall of flops at Joe Allen’s, can take advantage of. If you are a Theatre/Broadway fan, or you just happen to be someone with access to a whole lot of disposable bucks, don’t miss this interview with Hunter as he takes you behind-the-scenes of the risky, exhilarating, up and down, topsy turvy world…yes all of that…of ole Broadway…and I promise you a Yankee Doodle of a time listening! You can listen to The Motivation Show podcast interview on any of your favorite podcast listening platforms or just click here to listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5dPrB2lr0B9GE1A4UWyNmW.

