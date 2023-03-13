Broadway
The Mayor of Times Square With Broadway Producer Extraordinaire Hunter Arnold
Hunter Arnold is a Producer of a plethora of Broadway Tony Winners and hits including Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman, the current Broadway musicals Hadestown, Some Like It Hot… the Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise… and the Play, Pictures from Home at Studio 54 with Nathan Lane, as well as upcoming shows like Back to the Future and Once Upon a One More Time.
What struck me at first glance, when interviewing Hunter on The Motivation Show podcast, is his relative youth for a Producer with so many great Producing credits under his belt. He was far from the crusty, controversial image one may imagine from watching shows/invoices like The Producers. He is in fact, quite charming and next-door neighbor-like friendly It was clear to me, though quite a savvy businessman with a great eye for money making shows…money alone is far from his overriding goal when selecting what to produce. His obvious passion for theatre, and his desire for equal access to talented people of all types and stripes, comes across with sincere conviction. Hunter picks shows he loves and believes in first. What fascinated me is his unwavering belief in and mission to create more diversity on Broadway. So much so that Hunter admitted he would even take a calculated risk, and put his money where his mouth is, to ensure that his vision comes full circle.
We also discuss what influenced him early on to love theatre and eventually become a prolific Broadway Producer. How the pandemic changed things and how he did and does maintain optimism when things looked so bleak.
Most of us have been led to believe that only one in four or five shows turn a profit. If so, wouldn’t that make a Producer eccentric…or a gambler that would make craps players in a casino seem mild in comparison? Hunter actually reveals that though the math is partly true, there is a whole other tier of profit potential that even a Broadway bust, with it’s poster infamously hanging on the wall of flops at Joe Allen’s, can take advantage of. If you are a Theatre/Broadway fan, or you just happen to be someone with access to a whole lot of disposable bucks, don’t miss this interview with Hunter as he takes you behind-the-scenes of the risky, exhilarating, up and down, topsy turvy world…yes all of that…of ole Broadway…and I promise you a Yankee Doodle of a time listening! You can listen to The Motivation Show podcast interview on any of your favorite podcast listening platforms or just click here to listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5dPrB2lr0B9GE1A4UWyNmW.
You can email Eli at motivatea2z@gmail.com.
We Are So Pleased To Announce That Ken Fallin Is Now A Part of T2C
As of today T2C is so proud to announce that the leading illustrator of Broadway Ken Fallin is joining the T2C family.
We start with Ken’s newest caricature of the Broadway show Some Like It Hot. This exciting drawing features Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee and Natasha Yvette Williams.
Ken Fallin began his career creating caricature drawings for the long-running satirical revue, “Forbidden Broadway”.
Ken’s illustrations have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, In Style Magazine, The New Yorker , The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, Politico, and PLAYBILL
Ken has produced illustrations for HBO, Showtime, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera, American Express, Belvedere Vodka, CBS News, Walt Disney Productions, The Peter Norton Foundation, and Microsoft.
An Emmy nomination was received for Ken’s work on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” TV ad . Ken has several posters in the permanent poster collection of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. Original pen and ink drawings now hang in the venerable Players Club, as well as a permanent exhibit at New World Stages. Ken has chronicled the New York Theatre scene for over ten years in various publications and websites
Private collectors of Ken’s work include Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, Darren Criss, Matthew Broderick, Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frank Langella, Sir Patrick Stewart, Warren Buffett, and Sir Cameron Mackintosh.
T2C could not be more thrilled.
Look for more announcements from T2C, this has been one exciting month.
Broadway Backwards is Back.
The annual, one-night-only extravaganza Broadway Backwards tells LGBTQ+ stories like no other production on Broadway.
It’s an evening where your favorite Broadway stars, backed by a live orchestra, reinterpret classic and current songs of musical theater into anthems of LGBTQ+ experiences.
Broadway Backwards is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.
Special guests set to perform this year include George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Lorna Courtney, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Brittney Mack, Jeigh Madjus, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Betsy Wolfe.
Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the third year to host the in-person event. The show features fully staged production numbers and a live orchestra.
Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley will again direct the show. Bartley, Lauren Gemelli, Robyn Hurder, Mimi Quillin, Adam Roberts, Luis Salgado and Tony Yazbeck are the show’s choreographers. Music supervisors are Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Jeff Brancato serves as production stage manager.
The evening will feature lighting design by Nyle Farmer, sound design by Marie Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Tyler Carlton Williams, Jess Gersz and Nicole Zausmer. Binder Casting’s Mark Brandon and Chad Eric Murnane return as casting consultants.
Tickets for Broadway Backwards are selling fast.
A limited number of “Backstage & Beyond” ticket packages also are available, which include an exclusive invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal and tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast.
Broadway Marquee’s Are Up and Ready For There Audiences
There are 15 shows and counting to open on Broadway before the Tony awards and a few afterwards. T2C went walking down just 45 and 46th and here is what we found. Parade is the first to open on the 16th.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ opens the 19th at The Music Box Theatre.
Bad Cinderella opens the 23rd at the Imperial Theatre. Here is from the outside of the theatre.
Sweeney Todd opens March 26th at The Lunt-Fontanne.
Life of Pi opens March 30th at the Gerald Schoenfeld.
Shucked opens April 4th, at The Nederlander Theatre. They have banners all over the theatre district.
Grey House opens May 30th at the Lyceum Theater.
Prima Facie opens April 23rd at the John Golden.
Good Night, Oscar opens April 24th Belasco Theatre. As I was passing past the theatre the show was loading in.
Last but not least One More Time at the Marquis Theatre opens June 22nd.
