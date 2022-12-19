The McCarthyism of Facebook and Social Media. Think It Doesn’t Effect You…It Does!

Facebook has been involved in multiple controversies involving censorship of content, removing or omitting information from its services. Stories of users who claim they’ve been censored on Facebook have been regularly report in the news.

Most recently court cases have established that elected representatives, the FBI and CIA have violate the First Amendment when they block individuals or delete their comments for expressing critical opinions on sites like Twitter and Facebook. Social media censorship violates the First Amendment.

My friend has been in Facebook jail over 10 or more times. Other friends have been banned and some are not even political. One is a celebrity photographer and he is banned all the time. Is this over jealousy?

Who makes these people who ban others God to decide who and want can be said?

Yesterday I personally dealt with this. Ever since they changed Facebook my original profile and my T2C profile are different, so when I post stories I have to do it twice, which I forget to do and then I do it all at once. This time I had almost a months worth, but I like to keep them chronicled. One of my stories was about someone who has recently been banned on Facebook for 6 days. When I posted her story all of sudden this started appearing.

Being semi savvy at getting around the McCarthyism of Facebook, I got them all up, but it took the patience of a saint. What has happened here is seriously unprofessional, bullying and a scare tactic. Although it took 6 times of clearing my history for the past hour, getting to the right posting and doing it over and over.

We should be highly afraid of this kind of censorship and fight back. I did not deserve this. My stories on this occasion were neither political or controversial. The article that caused this nightmare was on an actress and her highly chronicled life, but she is political and speaks her truth and in this country this is being silenced.

I agree hate speech, bullying of any kind and sexual harassment should be banned, but believing something different, jealousy and out right attacks by those who want you to fail should be punishable.

If you are a lawyer or others who have had this problem, please contact me as I am seriously mad as hell and am not going to take this anymore.