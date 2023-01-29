The McKittrick Hotel Announces The Return Of The Drama Desk Award Winning Production Of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, announced today that the critically acclaimed production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart will return to The Club Car for a a strictly limited engagement starting on Wednesday, March 8 . Opening Night is planned for Monday, March 20 and performances will run through April 30 .

The show, a transporting and music-filled Scottish folk theater fable, played an acclaimed engagement at The McKittrick Hotel in 2017. The residency was extended three times due to popular demand and earned a Drama Desk Award for “Unique Theatrical Experience.”

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart unfolds among and around its audience, weaving an ingenious, lyrical, and enchanting story told with live music throughout its intimate and supernatural setting. The Club Car is transformed into a high-spirited Scottish pub for the occasion.

The cast features Ewan Black, Charlene Boyd, Charlie West, Natali McCleary, and Gavin Jon Wright.

The McKittrick Hotel presents the National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, created by David Greig and Wils Wilson, produced by The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh and Double M Arts & Events, LLC.

Written by Greig and directed by Wilson, the creative team also includes design by Georgia McGuinness, movement by Janice Parker, and musical direction by Alasdair Macrae.

Performances will be offered on Sundays at 7PM, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM, with a matinee on Saturdays at 3PM. Tickets are currently priced from $109.50 per person.

Doors open one hour before showtime. The running time is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist’s Table are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Tickets: https://mckittrickhotel.com/prudencia-hart

Credit: [Photographer] for The McKittrick Hotel