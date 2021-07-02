The McKittrick Hotel Brings Back The Spectacular Speakeasy Magick

We thrilled to Speakeasy Magick last January. Now The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces the return of its most enchanted experience, Speakeasy Magick. Performances will be offered exclusively on Fridays in the hotel’s intimate venue The Club Car starting July 23.

Speakeasy Magick summons guests to the underground world of close-up magic as a star-studded lineup conjures amazing feats before their eyes. Audiences are transported to the top floor of The McKittrick, in a vintage elevator car, where The Club Car and its residents await. Private tables and a live jazz pianist set the scene for an evening of dazzling surprises.

Produced by Emursive, Speakeasy Magick is hosted by veteran Todd Robbins (Monday Night Magic, Play Dead) and features a combination of up-close-and-personal prestidigitation and parlor magic by the city’s top magical talents. New York City-based Robbins brings decades of experience performing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and around the world to The McKittrick each week.

Featured performers include Alex Boyce (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage), Jason Suran (The Other Side), Mark Calabrese (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Matthew Holtzclaw (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Prakash Puru (celebrity favorite), Rachel Wax (A Taste of Magic), and more.

Speakeasy Magick performances are offered Friday evenings at 8PM through summer 2021. Tickets are $1,500 for a table of ten ($150 per person) and include two bottles of the hotel’s finest Champagne. Sleight-of-hand extends to The Club Car’s bar as well, where house signature cocktails like the Sleep No More and Gallow Green are shaken up to order.

Guests are welcome to dine at the hotel’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

As New York continues to re-open, The McKittrick Hotel also looks forward to welcoming guests back to its award-winning Sleep No More and late-night speakeasy Manderley Bar.

The Club Car is located in The McKittrick Hotel at 542 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.