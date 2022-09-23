The McKittrick Hotel Presents Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces its highly anticipated annual celebration, Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden. The hotel will open its doors into the wee hours on Friday 10/28, Saturday 10/29, and Monday 10/31.

“The realities of life at this moment in time are the true horror,“ said Creative Director, Croydon Leo. “In our Lost Garden, heavenly and earthly delights intertwine for a mythical celebration of decadence and jubilation. Descend deep within the walls of the legendary McKittrick Hotel for its grandest, most magnificent soirée yet – where nature brings forth renewal and life is exquisitely beautiful.”

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $139 per person and include an open bar. Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz’s Boudoir bar for the evening. Maximilian’s Champagne Table tickets include Oz’s benefits plus a reserved table in the Grand Ballroom.

To allow swift and safe entry, Standard tickets will be timed between 9:30PM and 11PM. Late Night entry is also available from 12:30 to 1:30AM. Guests are encouraged to dress in elemental, animal, and floral-themed costumes inspired by nature and must be at least 21 to attend with valid ID.

In addition, guests may attend a performance of Sleep No More before the party. Tickets for Sleep No More and Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden start from $243 per person. Entry begins at 6PM. Pricing is subject to change.