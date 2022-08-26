The Meaning Behind Helm of Awe and different style of Jewelry

The helm of awe meaning

The Helm of Awe, or Helm of Terror ( Ægishjálmr in Old Norse), is a mysterious and powerful symbol to the Vikings and Norse mythology. The helm of awe symbol consists of 8 arms which look like spiked tridents radiate out from a central point, which means protection and defence.

Finding the helm of awe symbol in the Fáfnismál, an Eddic poem found in the Codex Regius manuscript. In this poem, the strong dragon Fafnir himself attributes his power to his use of the Helm of Awe wearing between his eyes, saying:

The Helm of Awe

I wore before the sons of men

In defense of my treasure;

Amongst all, I alone was strong,

I thought to myself,

For I found no power a match for my own.

The helm of awe’s meaning could be a powerful talisman, not only it can help someone to gain strong power to defeat the enemy but also give them encouragement to overcome difficulties.

As a Viking symbol

In old Norse, Vikings would draw, tattoo or carve this symbol between their eyes or arms on their foreheads before fighting. They believe that it will give them power and they are invincible when wearing this symbol.

As a witchcraft symbol

It described in the Icelandic grimoire (Galdrabók) from the 16th and 17th centuries. One of the mysterious magic of this symbol is that it can bring fear and frustration to the enemy’s heart.

The helm of awe symbol is used in Viking jewelry design and tattoo design. The helm of awe tattoo design is seen around where on people’s bodies. If you don’t really want to have a tattoo on your body but always yearn for something about the helm of awe. Fortunately, the helm of awe jewelry is your best choice.

Different style of the helm of awe jewelry

Now there are more and more accessories about the helm of awe, and it becomes a fashion item. Not only it looks cool, but people are still willing to follow it when they have a deep understanding of it’s meaning.

Jewelry combines the Viking helm of awe to make ornaments for fans to enhance their pride. If you are fans of Viking culture, you can wear silver Viking rings, pendants, necklaces or bracelets to show your individuality.

A Helm of Awe engraving on a ring or pendant would make an extraordinary gift for somebody who is needs the protection. When someone has a long-distance travel plan, such as going to school and business trips, etc., it is a very thoughtful move to give them the helm of awe jewelry with a protective charm.

Whether they’re on a trip or studying in other cities, the Helm of Awe is an extraordinary method for telling them that you care about them and wish them security in their new surroundings. This is likewise an extraordinary image to motivate fortitude in the people who could experience the ill effects of emotional wellness problems, similar to uneasiness or melancholy.

Helm of awe & Wolf

The first style is the helm of awe and wolf. The Viking jewelry with Wolf Fenrir on one side and the helm of awe on the other side is very eye-catching and has a significant meaning. The wolf is a symbol of power and strength in northern mythology. The helm of awe’s meaning could be a powerful talisman, inspiring people to overcome obstacles.

Helm of awe & Eagle

The second style is the helm of awe and eagle. The jewelry engraved with the symbols of the helm of awe and the eagle is popular now. The first meaning is to induce fear and to protect against abuse of power. The second meaning is to give people a strong spiritual strength and encouragement. Bravery and power are the guarantee of overcoming difficulties.

Helm of awe and Vegvísir

The third style is the helm of awe and Vegvísir. The Viking jewelry combined with helm of awe and the Vegvísir symbol is mysterious. The Helm of Awe is a mysterious and powerful symbol to the Vikings and Norse mythology. Vegvísir is an Icelandic magical stave intended to help the bearer find their way through rough weather. The combination of these two symbols means a beacon to victory.

The Viking helm of awe symbol is mysterious and charming. Elevate your mystery and magic power by wearing helm of awe symbol. Today's sharing is here. Thank you for reading.