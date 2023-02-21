Out of Town
The Memory of Trees, An Interview
David Ellenstein is determined. After stints running The Los Angeles Repertory Company and The Arizona Jewish Theatre, he took over the Artistic Directorship of North Coast Rep in 2003. Since then, he has directed numerous productions, while always having a desire to revisit a piece he helmed over thirty years ago: Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard.
The tone of the piece has been debated since its debut. Chekhov himself declared the play a comedy, while Konstantin Stanislavski, Chekhov’s longtime collaborator, saw it as a drama. North Coast Rep’s production—which opens March 8th—promises, according to Ellenstein, to bring the laughs and the tears.
“Some good plays are of the moment and of their time,” he says. “Some good plays are timeless and ring true no matter when they are performed. The Cherry Orchard is the latter.”
Written in 1903, the play chronicles a summer spent by a group of aristocrats, servants, and intellectuals, all bracing for the impending sale of a landmark Russian estate. In short, it’s a cacophony of love triangles, guilt, grudges, and aspirations for a better tomorrow. At once raucously funny and heartbreakingly tragic, the play was Chekhov’s last before his untimely death—mere months after the play’s January 1904 premiere.
You’ve directed this play before. How has that experience impacted your approach this time around?
DAVID ELLENSTEIN: I had such a great experience delving into this great play the first time around, my memories and some of the choices that we ended up with then, certainly live in my mind as we create a new production. I also am keenly aware of the things in the first production that were not what I hoped they would be. But that production was 32 years ago—so time has a way of adjusting what we remember to suit our needs, so I am trying as much as possible to approach the play with a fresh outlook and remain open to new ways of illuminating the story. I am very fortunate to have an excellent cast of creative actors and designers this time around to make that happen.
What drew you to Jean-Claude van Itallie’s version of the script?
DE: I read numerous versions and translations and they vary so much. Some feel stuffy and old-fashioned. Some feel too modern and audacious. I found that the Van Itallie walked the line of keeping enough of the poetic sense of the play while allowing for an accessible and conversational vernacular that wasn’t off-putting or strange. I find this version allows the audience to experience the characters as fellow human beings without being alienated by the fact that the setting is another time and culture—yet it preserves the specifics and history of the moment that Chekhov wrote the play in a way that feels universal.
Chekhov and Stanislavski famously debated whether The Cherry Orchard is a comedy or a tragedy. What do you think it is?
DE: To me, The Cherry Orchard is a “human comedy”. Falling too far to the farcical element that certainly exists in the play, or giving over to the dark and more tragic qualities would be equally harmful to the play’s success. The genius to me is the ability of the play to find the truth in both. Chekhov’s understanding of the dichotomy that exists in all of us—how we each possess the ridiculous and the profound in our lives and in our character and his ability to weave the two together is why this play will continue to endure. It rings true.
How important is the historical context of the play to you? How much of that do you want the audience to absorb?
DE: As in any play, the more specific the context, the more universal the lives of the people feel. Understanding what the specifics of 1903 Russia were; the pressures and changes that are occurring in the society the characters exist in is extremely important for the actors to incorporate into their performances to fully embody the people. For the audience, a knowledge of the time and history might illuminate the play in a certain way, but is not essential to understand the story or the journey of the characters. Chekhov’s characters are complete people that audiences respond to regardless of their historical understanding of the specific time. Human struggles are timeless.
What do you want the audience to take away from this production?
DE: A few laughs and a few tears. An evening in the theatre where we are reminded of our human foibles and attributes. People are flawed and amazing at the same time, and we all share so much of this mixed bag we call life. I hope the audiences leave the theatre with a greater appreciation and respect for one another.
How do you characterize the director’s job?
DE: Understand the play. See a path in which it can be illuminated. Communicate that vision for the work. Empower and inspire all involved to bring their best and most creative talents to bear. Synthesize and curate the production so that the story can be received by the audience as intended.
What do you ideally want from an actor?
DE: ”You should feel a flow of joy because you are alive. Your body will feel full of life. That is what you must give from the stage. Your life. No less. That is art: to give all you have.” -Michael Chekhov. Who am I to argue with a Chekhov?
Are there any plays you haven’t directed yet that you’re champing at the bit to do?
DE: I am fortunate in that I mostly get to choose the plays that I direct. I’d like to do more Shakespeare. I am attracted to classics—but it is the variety and unexpected new challenges that surprise me that end up turning me on the most.
To find out more about North Coast Rep’s production of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, visit northcoastrep.org
For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
Out of Town
Opening Night Of West Side Story at The Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre’s production of West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield opened Saturday, February 11, 2023. The production runs through April 2nd.
Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant, and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre’s finest accomplishments.
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.
“West Side Story and its tale of young love is a fantastic way to welcome in the Spring. Possibly my favorite musical of all time, this beautiful and iconic score and our amazing cast will have our audiences clamoring for more. We have extended our runs to accommodate the immense interest in this production.” Argyle Theatre’s Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.
Out of Town
No Shrinking Violets – Steel Magnolias – Act II Playhouse
It’s 1987 in a small town in Louisiana. Truvy’s salon is the gathering place for the local ladies to get their hair done and soak up their weekly dose of neighborhood gossip. But in Act One, Scene one, the day is no ordinary day. Truvy has just hired Annelle, a new girl in town, and it’s Shelby’s wedding day.We meet Clairee, the rich Mayor’s wife, M’Lynn, Shelby’s concerned mother and Ousier, the town’s Complainer-in-Chief and see how their lives are all intertwined. These ladies are no wallflowers or shrinking violets but rather funny, feisty and full of life.
The play, a comedy/drama by Robert Harling originally opened Off-Broadway at the WPA Theatre, in New York City in 1987. The production transferred to the Lucille Lortel Theatre and closed in February 1990 after 1,126 performances. A National Tour was launched in 1989. The play made its Broadway debut in 2005 and opened at the Lyceum Theatre but only ran for 136 performances. Since then it has gone on to have performances all over the world. Due in no small part to the popularity of the film adaptation in 1988 by Harling and Herbert Ross.
A strong cast is heralded by Sabrina Profitt’s ferocious portrayal of M’Lynn, Penelope Reed’s hysterical Ousier and Carolyn Nelson’s charmingly graceful Clairee.
The set evochs the vibrant colors of the 80’s and a nostalgic look at when hair salons were true hives of community.
It is extremely difficult to wig only part of a cast especially in a small venue. And when some ladies are not wigged, it makes the ones who are stand out. The most successful hairdos were on the cast members who used their own hair. That being said, the majority of the wigs looked fine, except for Shelby’s last hairdo which needed to be more attractive.
But let’s not split hairs here. The show is funny and poignant and it’s great to be able to go to the theatre and feel something again.
Running through February 26th – ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.
Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, Running through February 26, 2023 at Act II Playhouse, 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA Directed by Megan Bellwoar
Out of Town
Naughty, Gawdy, Bawdy Broads at 1812 Productions
Ladies, if you’d like to see the funniest, naughtiest, bawdiest bunch of babes, check out 1812’s production of “Broads” currently running at the Plays and Players Theatre until February 26th. Curated and directed by Artistic Director, Jennifer Childs, “Broads” is a comedic revue with music featuring the words of wit and wisdom from the mouths of Sophie Tucker, Mae West, Belle Barthe, Saucy Sylvia, Rusty Warren, Moms Mabley and a host of other fearless comediennes who paved the way for such contemporaries as Wanda Sykes, Amy Shumer and Lisa Lampanelli. The list could go on. These were all strong, outspoken dames who weren’t afraid to tell it like it was about men, sexual mores and societal injustice.
There are songs that these pioneer women sang, readings from their books and plays and the best of their stand-up routines. I always knew that Mae West wrote plays that ran on Broadway to scandalous revues and sold out audiences which made her a star. But I didn’t know that she also wrote novels about bad ass women. However, there are the Mae West one liners that we all remember. And there are some Sophie Tucker jokes that you may recognize as Bette Midler incorporated them into her act. There are a few songs that you may have heard before but there’s one song you probably never heard of — which should send you into torrents of giggles. But I can’t tell you the title or it will give the joke away.
Childs’ third exploration of women in comedy features, Melanye Finister, Rebecca Robbins and Mary Elizabeth Scallen. All these ladies deliver the material with verve and style. They are funny, sassy and classy (even when the jokes aren’t). But a vocal stand out is Rebecca Robbins with her strong, lyrical soprano who sounds great singing in her high or low register. Mary Elizabeth Scallen does a terrific monologue of “spoonerisms” that shows off her dexterous verbal ability. And Melanye Finister does a great Moms Mabley impersonation wherein she also sings a moving version of “Abraham, Martin and John”. The cast is amply supported by Music Director, Mark Randall on the piano.
The Plays and Players Theatre, an old vaudeville house is the perfect backdrop for this comedic blast from the past. But whether the jokes be old or new — if they were funny then — they’re still funny now. So if you go, be prepared to laugh your patootie off.
1812 Productions presents “Broads” running through February 26, 2023 at Plays and Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
Curated & Directed by Jennifer Childs
Music Director & Accompanist – Mark Randall
