MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

The Moms, Alicia Witt, and Lana Kerr

The Moms, Alicia Witt, and Lana Kerr

On October 18, 2021 at 6:00pm join the Moms Virtual Mamarazzi event as they learn all about Small Changes, to create a sustainable living. Instead of promoting a rigid diet and rigorous exercise routines. Alicia Witt’s new book offers a stress- and judgment-free approach for enacting easy, incremental changes across all areas of our lives.

Alicia Witt has been acting since the age of seven, when she made her debut in David Lynch’s sci-fi classic Dune. She was most recently seen in Netflix’s 2021 hit I Care a Lot; other film credits include Two Weeks NoticeLast HolidayMr. Holland’s OpusUrban Legend88 Minutes, The Upside of Anger, and Vanilla Sky. Her TV work includes Orange Is the New BlackThe Walking DeadNashvilleLaw & Order: Criminal IntentThe MentalistTwin PeaksJustifiedThe Sopranos, and Cybill. Alicia is also well known to Hallmark Channel audiences for her Christmas movies, many of which have featured her original songs.

A classically trained former competitive pianist, Witt coproduced her fifth album, 2021’s The Conduit, with Jordan Lehning and Bill Reynolds. She has performed all over the world, including at the famed Grand Ole Opry, as well as opening for Ben Folds Five, Rachel Platten, and Jimmy Webb, to name a few.

Small Changes marks Alicia’s debut as an author. She lives in Nashville with her rescue dog and copilot, Ernest.

Co2Lift is a gentle and safe scientifically proven home carboxytherapy gel treatment that reverses the aging process and restores the youthful functionality of the skin and vagina! Learn more about this treatment that is as affective as some laser and radio frequency procedures without the outpatient visit at our event.

Click to RSVP!

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

New Jersey Nurse Dies After Being Mugged In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2021
Read More

Fanmire is Creator Jamel Anderson’s Dream of A Fan Engagement Experience

Brad BalfourOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Floating On Air With Zero_G

Craig J HorsleySeptember 30, 2021
Read More

My View: Mike Renzi…His music will live on forever

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

New-York Historical Society Presents Turn Every Page: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba Lead Cast In Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 16, 2021
Read More
Ana Villafañe

Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Hot Happenings in News

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 19, 2021
Read More

Join New York Shakespeare Tonight To Learn More About Producing The Bard

Suzanna BowlingAugust 16, 2021
Read More