The Moms, Alicia Witt, and Lana Kerr

On October 18, 2021 at 6:00pm join the Moms Virtual Mamarazzi event as they learn all about Small Changes, to create a sustainable living. Instead of promoting a rigid diet and rigorous exercise routines. Alicia Witt’s new book offers a stress- and judgment-free approach for enacting easy, incremental changes across all areas of our lives.

Alicia Witt has been acting since the age of seven, when she made her debut in David Lynch’s sci-fi classic Dune. She was most recently seen in Netflix’s 2021 hit I Care a Lot; other film credits include Two Weeks Notice, Last Holiday, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Urban Legend, 88 Minutes, The Upside of Anger, and Vanilla Sky. Her TV work includes Orange Is the New Black, The Walking Dead, Nashville, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Mentalist, Twin Peaks, Justified, The Sopranos, and Cybill. Alicia is also well known to Hallmark Channel audiences for her Christmas movies, many of which have featured her original songs.

A classically trained former competitive pianist, Witt coproduced her fifth album, 2021’s The Conduit, with Jordan Lehning and Bill Reynolds. She has performed all over the world, including at the famed Grand Ole Opry, as well as opening for Ben Folds Five, Rachel Platten, and Jimmy Webb, to name a few.

Small Changes marks Alicia’s debut as an author. She lives in Nashville with her rescue dog and copilot, Ernest.

