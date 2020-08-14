The Mom’s and Poise Are Offering Women Owned Business Grants Workshops

Another Poise Bounce Back Grants Workshop happened yesterday, as women all over the country exchanged questions and got answers. These workshops welcome you for a chance to win a grant for your small business. Last nights topic was Howdy Partner: Working Cohesively to Expand a Business. Melissa Musen Gerstein was joined with Heather Brooks Karatz.

There is still one more workshop called Stop the Presses: Landing Media Coverage

Melissa Musen Gerstein

Poise teamed with The Moms in awarding microgrants totaling $50,000! Poise has already awarded $450,000 in grants in an effort to help women-owned small businesses bounce back from financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are working with Poise to bring female entrepreneurs educational workshops and microgrants.

Each session features a robust mix of speakers and topics designed to help female entrepreneurs adapt and grow their businesses during these fast-changing, unprecedented times.

Poise has been incredibly supportive with female business owners and last night the 80 women who joined in were supportive, incredibly helpful and encouraging. Not a fan of the zoom world, I ended up leaving with a positive take on the world and the women who are working to make a difference.