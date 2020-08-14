MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

The Mom’s and Poise Are Offering Women Owned Business Grants Workshops

The Mom’s and Poise Are Offering Women Owned Business Grants Workshops

Another Poise Bounce Back Grants Workshop happened yesterday, as women all over the country exchanged questions and got answers. These workshops welcome you for a chance to win a grant for your small business. Last nights topic was Howdy Partner: Working Cohesively to Expand a Business. Melissa Musen Gerstein was joined with Heather Brooks Karatz.

There is still one more workshop called Stop the Presses: Landing Media Coverage

Melissa Musen Gerstein

Poise teamed with The Moms in awarding microgrants totaling $50,000! Poise has already awarded $450,000 in grants in an effort to help women-owned small businesses bounce back from financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are working with Poise to bring female entrepreneurs educational workshops and microgrants. 

Each session features a robust mix of speakers and topics designed to help female entrepreneurs adapt and grow their businesses during these fast-changing, unprecedented times. 

Poise has been incredibly supportive with female business owners and last night the 80 women who joined in were supportive, incredibly helpful and encouraging. Not a fan of the zoom world, I ended up leaving with a positive take on the world and the women who are working to make a difference.

Related Items
Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Business

What do entrepreneurs need to learn from Ej Dalius about failure?

WriterAugust 7, 2020
Read More

EJ Dalius serves up the perfect tip for overcoming challenges to entrepreneurship

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2020
Read More

How to Launch New Website with 3D Video Animation for Successful eCommerce Campaigns

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2020
Read More

5 Tips On How To Get Bad Credit Loans In Ontario

WriterAugust 7, 2020
Read More

What Are Share Economy Apps And How To Use Them

WriterAugust 7, 2020
Read More

Understanding Invoice Factoring

WriterAugust 4, 2020
Read More

2 Types of Businesses You Can Start and Grow While on Quarantine

WriterJuly 31, 2020
Read More

The crucial features to assess before purchasing commercial deli cases

WriterJuly 31, 2020
Read More

What does every entrepreneur need to know about failure? The Ej Dalius business wisdom

WriterJuly 30, 2020
Read More