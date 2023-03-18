Events
The Monkees Are Highlighted On AXS TV On Friday Nights
AXS TV is turning back the clock with the new “Retro Night” block—the ultimate celebration of the enduring pop culture that defined the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, fueled by a pair of original retrospectives and the EMMY®-winning music sitcom The Monkees. “Retro Night” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, beginning April 7, with The Monkees airing at 8:30 p.m. ET. All 58 episodes of The Monkees,which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, are available in HD on AXS TV.
This nostalgia-fueled lineup puts the spotlight on the music, movies, personalities, and more that made each decade so memorable, serving up a special roster of classic series, star-studded retrospectives, and original premieres—bolstered by the network debut of the groundbreaking 1968 music sitcom The Monkees. Starring music legends Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith, the series captures the original boy band as they embark on a sidesplitting quest to make it big in the wild world of rock n’ roll. Notable guests include Stan Freberg, Liberace, Burgess Meredith, Frank Zappa, Tim Buckleyand Julie Newmar.
“The Monkees sitcom was truly ahead of its time and paved the way for countless series and bands throughout the decades and still is,” said founding Monkees member Micky Dolenz. “I am so pleased that AXS TV is featuring it in their ‘Retro Night’ lineup. I hope that it will continue to inspire and entertain new generations of viewers for years to come.”
“Retro Night” also features season two of the AXS TV original series The Very, VERY Best Of The 80s at 8pE, where a rotating panel of celebrity guests breakdown the decade’s top Teen Flicks, Early 80s Sitcoms, Fantastic Mullet Men, Epic Movies Of 1983, Aliens, and Game Shows. Highlights include appearances by beloved entertainers such as Brady Bunch duo Susan Olsen and Barry Williams; Growing Pains star Tracey Gold; Diff’rent Strokes standout Todd Bridges; Facts Of Life favorite Mindy Cohn; Happy Days scene-stealer Anson Williams; film and television bombshells Morgan Fairchild and Tia Carrere; and Horror icon Dee Wallace.
Rounding out the lineup is the all-new original series Nothing But Trailers Flashback, presenting original theatrical previews of unforgettable films such as Return Of The Jedi, Scarface, 16 Candles, The Towering Inferno, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, and many more, in eight themed episodes covering ‘80s Teen Movies, ‘70s Disaster Movies, ‘80s Action Movies, and ‘60s And ‘70s Westerns, among others.
“AXS TV’s new ‘Retro Night’ lineup is like a perfect time capsule compiling everything we love from three of pop culture’s most definitive decades,” said Katie Daryl, Executive Producer and Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. “The ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s were packed with iconic music, groundbreaking movies, legendary series, timeless fashion, and so much more, with each era leaving an indelible mark on entertainment that remains to this day. Whether you lived through it or wish you had, this block is the perfect chance for our intergenerational audience to fall in love with these decades all over again, and we invite viewers of all ages to join in on the fun as we take the ultimate trip down memory lane.”
RETRO NIGHT LINEUP Starting April 7
8pm ET – The Very, VERY Best of the 80s
8:30pm ET – The Monkees
9:00pmET – Nothing But Trailers Flashback
*Micky Dolenz will be on tour this April performing all of the Monkees classic hits in select cities, for details seewww.MickyDolenz.com
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
JIM GORDON RIP — If you’re a music fan, you know the name Jim Gordon well. Brilliant musician, part of the Wrecking Crew; Mad Dogs & Englishmen; Delaney & Bonnie; Derek & The Dominoes; Eric Clapton; George Harrison … dead at 77. I’m not going to go into the trouble he had, you can read it below in Variety’s terrific story, but suffice to say, he was an amazing musicianDid he do things that he shouldn’t have? Of course … as we all have. He had a most troubled road and hopefully is now at peace. His music will however, live on. Sad, sad story for sure.
Celebrity-scribe Mark Bego, who is working on a bio of Joe Cocker (for Yorkshire Publishing) had this to say: “Gordon brought a very professional edge to Joe Cocker and his still-gestating Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour. Gordon was one of three drummers on stage for that outrageous tour. Having been a member of The Wrecking Crew, Gordon, despite some head-scratching antics, helped give the rough-and-tumble troupe a much-needed degree of professionalism. However, Gordon began displaying a violent nature on that tour when he hauled off and punched Rita Coolidge in the face, one night after the show.”
Bego’s Cocker bio is provisionally set for release during the holidays.
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/jim-gordon-drummer-layla-cowriter-dead-1235555775/?fbclid=IwAR1srmFu9kB1tVo-1HOx4nBLzg8OMOb-NMtXCps_zm_1y8L6mac6_6YE78g
GOTHAM — Gotham: The Fall and Rise of New York is an exciting exploration of New York City’s history and the legacy of its six mayors from 1966-2013. At the turn of a new century, learn how New York went from a failing city with over 2,200 murders, 93,000 violent robberies and over 500,000 annual felonies only to rise-up as America’s Greatest City.
Featuring twenty-six interviews, archival footage and re-enactments, Gotham puts viewers in the middle of the action exploring how a city turn-around happens.
New York City became what it is today through the blood, sweat, hard work, innovation, and creativity of a handful of heroes who were willing to challenge the status quo. Learn what they did and why it matters.
“We want the audience to get a historical sense of what was going on in New York during this tumultuous time,” said writer, director, and producer Matthew Taylor. “Through the courageous leadership and determination of many, the city was able to turn-around a common perception regarding crime in the area, which can serve as a blueprint on how to revitalize our great cities today.”
Featuring candid interviews with former NYC mayor, Rudolph Giuliani, and former NYPD commissioners Ray Kelly and William “Bill” Bratton, the film also features interviews with more than one dozen important figures who helped resurrect the city. Here’s the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45EXpx2JDz8&t=2s
REVIVAL69 — (Via Deadline) Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights to the music documentary Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World, about a historic happening that’s been called “the second most important event in rock & roll history.”
Ron Chapman directed the film, which held its U.S. premiere this week at SXSW in Austin, Texas, playing in the festival’s 24 Beats Per Second section. The documentary tells “the remarkable, behind-the-scenes story of how a little known, but life-altering music festival came together — against all odds,” according to a description of the film. “Young, scrappy concert promoter John Brower puts his life on the line (literally) to turn his failing Toronto Rock n Roll Revival into a one-day event… The festival united rock legends like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley, and Gene Vincent, with The Doors, who were the biggest band in the world. But it was the 11th hour arrival of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band that ignited a truly seminal moment for the 20,000 fans at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.”
The film draws on rare behind-the-scenes material, as well as unreleased concert footage shot by D.A. Pennebaker, the vérité/direct cinema legend who directed the landmark Monterey Pop documentary.
“With its improbable backstory, incredible line-up and indelible D.A. Pennebaker footage, Ron’s wonderful film joins an elite group of unforgettable music documentaries that tell a great story while preserving a seminal moment in pop culture history, Shout has deep roots in the music business, so this was a very happy deal to do.” read a statement from the company.
The second most important event in rock and roll history? Dunno about that, Bangladesh and Live AID sort of stand out a bit more. That said, interestingly enough, the packaging of the film in its box, looks a lot like Harrison’s show, so maybe its more of an intended subliminal message. In any event, it solidified Lennon’s full departure from The Beatles and his performance was extraordinary as usual. Definitely an integral part of rock history.
Here’s the trailer:
SHORT TAKES — Here’s the trailer for the forthcoming doc on Little Richard entitled I Am Everything. Looks fantastic.
Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 reported that the Friar’s Club on 55th street in NYC is officially closed for now. https://www.showbiz411.com/2023/03/16/sad-obit-the-friars-club-is-padlocked-shut-closed-after-years-of-mismanagement-and-malfeasance-comes-end-of-era Sad. I spent many marvelous nights there as well as having numerous meals there – I always said they had the best chopped salad in town. 21’s gone; Tortilla Flats; Lucky Strike; China Grill … 3 of the 4 Palms, all gone now. New York’s a changed place now for certain … Great post by producer/manager John Luongo on the resurgence of vinyl. Check it out and BTW, he’s absolutely right: https://www.johnluongomusic.com/post/a-vinyl-countdown …
And, the long-awaited David Johansen movie, Personality Crisis is here (executive produced by Martin Scorsese). Check out the trailer: https://deadline.com/2023/03/david-johansen-personality-crisis-trailer-streaming-premiere-date-showtime-1235301450/
… RIP Lance Reddick from Fringe and Bosch … HAPPY BDAY Steve Garrin and Donna Dolenz!
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Scarlett Rae; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Kent Kotal; Cynthia Ronzoni; Kim Garner; Steve Ross; Ahmet Ertegun; Andrew Sandoval; Terry Jastrow; Harrison Jordan; Bob Small; Kent and Laura Denmark; Jim Kerr; Liz Rosenberg; Ken Dashow; Joe Banadonna; Eppy; Wayne Avers; Jay Fagen; and CHIP.
Broadway
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) Announces Women Producers Take the Stage
Events
Cover-Star Leesa Rowland Celebrates at Il Tinello East
Jose Castelo Branco, Errol Rappaport and Leesa Rowland Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Actress, Philanthropist, and Author Leesa Rowland celebrated her recent cover on New York Lifestyles Magazine at neighborhood hotspot Il Tinello East in New York City. The feature, covering several pages of the latest issue her photographed at home with an insightful interview about Leesa’s multi-verse of interests.
Leesa’s most recent book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, published by Hatherleigh Press, seeks to understand how to harness charisma. Her book identifies charisma as an unseen, yet powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess–whether they are aware of it or not. which is available in bookstores and online.
Leesa Rowland (Photo credit: Michael Ostuni/PMC)
Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Krissy Ross, Aaron Paul, Nadja Sayej, Benny G Bello, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Cagri Kanver, Dawne Marie Grannum, Erick Shervington, Jose Castelo Branco, Olga Ferrara, Elena Gibbs.