The Montauk Film Festival: Day One

The Montauk Film Festival, is beginning to be an important voice for environmental progress, ocean sustainability. and humanity by raising awareness about the subtle issues surrounding and relating to the environment and cultural issues we all face. They select films that highlight these themes through films about athleticism, community, humanity, and sustainability.

Founder Jason Ferrante and Artistic Director, Jason Spencer

In their 3rd year, this festival is growing.

Suzanna at the Mantauk Film Festival

Held at the beautiful Sole East Resort in Mantauk, the films are shown out doors on couches and chairs.

The first film screened was “Sweet Adventure” a film about adventure, travel, friendship, and great waves. Set in El Salvador this film follows a surfer who by the time the film is finished you know. Written and directed by Peter Hamblin, a South African Independent film aficionado.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

