The Most Beautiful New York City Dining Experience You Will Have in 2020

Never has a gorgeous dining experience been more appreciated in the world, especially in New York City.

As we get back on our feet there is one particular location that has become iconic for the celebration of The Big Apple taking a bite out of life again. Collective Governors Island, has reopened on the historic landmark island and their season has just recently opened doors to a revamped outdoor restaurant called Three Peaks.

But it’s so much more than a place to eat. The establishment with four open-air seating areas with private dining pods boasts a brand-new Fire & Water menu that is divine in composition, as well as equally special in execution.

Chef Dominic Rice has surely brought a sense of tribute and respect to the island. What he does is simply magical. The fantastic 2020 menu features sea-centric, contemporary new American dishes inspired by the New York harbor with a focus on wood flame grilling, and is offered in three unique dining options: The Private Grill, Farm & Fisherman’s Dinner, and Outdoor Exhibition Kitchen.

Guests are presented with heavenly delights such as appetizers that taste like sweet summer days in your mouth. There is Chilled Corn Soup (with fire roasted peppers, zucchini, artichoke, and basil oil), Watermelon Salad (with arahova feta, red onion, lime, kalamata olives, and basil vinaigrette), and an Heirloom Tomato Salad (stracciatella, blistered corn, and scallion vinaigrette) that will make you sing kumbaya before entrees are served.

From the wood fire grill comes excellent selections such as Blue Ribbon Blue Fin Tuna (with jalapeno, avocado, lime and coriander), Filet Mignon (with horseradish skordalia) and Whole Main Lobster (with lemon and smoked butter).

There are also lovely desserts such as New York Style Cheesecake or venture longer on the grounds and partake in a campfire s’mores session. Adults can also relish in a grand wine list or festive cocktails such as the North Cascades (with Belvedere Vodka, cucumber, watermelon, and soda).

The team here truly wants to satisfy customers. Every detail is brought to their attention and even delicate pandemic protocols are handled with sophisticated care.

Something is to be said about this splendid restaurant that is certainly award worthy, but also carries a signature marking that no other restaurant in town can proclaim. Nestled in the luxury campgrounds is this one of a kind destination. Your visit here finds you sitting in paradise. You overlook the fantastic city as the grand dame herself – The Statue of Liberty – watches over you. The sun sets on this immaculate dream of wonder. All of your senses at the end of the meal will glow with as much rose-colored glory as the pink hues illuminating over the Manhattan skyline.

Public dining for dinner at Collective Retreat’s Three Peaks runs from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Reservations must be made on Open Table. There is even lovely live music as you eat.

Getting to the luxury glamping site is incredibly easy. You can take the island’s public service ferry, which does require advanced reservations due to current health regulations. Collective also offers a private water taxi run by Boat Ride NYC service that leaves from Pier 25 in Tribeca with reservations costing $20, which is placed on your bill at the end of your dining experience.

Be sure to create your own magic here before this year’s camping season wraps up at the end of October. Moments like this in life have never been more valued. Discover the wonderful journey of our New York City existence at Three Peaks today.

For more information please visit here.