The most common autumn diseases and their prevention

It is no secret that autumn is the season of exacerbation of many chronic diseases, as well as the appearance of some classic “autumn” diseases. Seasonal allergies, colds, flu epidemics, and worsening joint pain — unfortunately, this is not a complete list of autumn threats to health. If you’re feeling that autumn is merciless to your health, PillPal Online Pharmacy can provide you with various medications for effective treatment. We will tell you about the most common autumn diseases.

Remember that your health is the most precious thing you have and you are responsible for it. So be 100% sure about the medications you purchase. Self-treatment without proper knowledge and experience can harm you.

What do people get sick of in autumn?

Along with the coming of cold weather, rain, and dampness, as well as short light days, human immunity also decreases. Therefore, your body becomes vulnerable to infections and viruses. Also, chronic diseases begin to make themselves felt because of reduced immunity. The most common autumn diseases are:

colds and acute respiratory viral infections;

flu;

ENT diseases;

cystitis;

pyelonephritis;

herpes;

exacerbation of the chronic diseases of joints;

exacerbation of gastric and duodenal ulcers;

seasonal allergies (usually to the pollen of weeds);

dermatoses;

nervous and mental disorders.

For example, colds and acute respiratory viral infections are direct signals that your body is stressed by the sudden change of seasons. As a result, the weakened body is not able to resist not only viruses but also hypothermia. The common cold can easily progress to ENT diseases against a background of weakened immunity. Among them are sore throat, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, laryngitis, tracheitis, bronchitis, rhinitis, sinusitis, otitis, etc. Herpes often appears on the lips in parallel with a cold (or regardless of it) because of reduced immunity.

Preventing autumn illnesses

The most important way to prevent traditional autumn diseases (especially colds) is, of course, to strengthen your immune system. Gradual hardening (you can try a contrast shower to start with), moderate physical activity, a healthy balanced diet with all essential vitamins and minerals, healthy sleep, an active lifestyle, and the right combination of work and rest leave no chance for almost any disease.

Try not to overcool. To do this, watch the weather forecast and dress according to it. Fashionable bright rubber boots guarantee dry feet in puddles of any depth. After all, hypothermia throughout the body comes primarily from the feet.

Allergy sufferers need to do allergy testing to determine exactly the source of suffering and then follow the recommendations of an allergist.

Patients who are aware of chronic diseases need to be especially sensitive to their well-being in autumn. Therapeutic exercise and physiotherapy combined with massage can be wonderful prevention of joint pain. An MRI of joints can help to determine the exact cause of pain.

A precise dietary regime (frequent and divided) prescribed by a gastroenterologist will not allow ulcers to “run amok”. Ultrasound still remains one of the best ways to diagnose diseases of the gastroenterological tract.

If you have even the slightest health problems, do not ignore your body’s signals. It is better to visit the doctor immediately and start early treatment to avoid complications. The therapist will send you to laboratory tests and specialists in narrow profiles if necessary. Moreover, the modern range of diagnostic services will detect most diseases in their early stages.

But a positive attitude is the most important thing. It will help to spend autumn with a smile on your face and not get sick.





