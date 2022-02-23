The Most Expensive Attractions In The US

The United States is home to an abundance of world-renowned landmarks, from the Statue of Liberty all the way to the Grand Canyon. With so much to see, is it possible to visit the US on a budget?

Key points of interest:

The most expensive US landmark is Walt Disney World Resort , costing $159 for a day ticket to access the park.

US Tourist Attractions Location Price $ (On average) Walt Disney World Resort Orlando, FL, United States $159 Grand Canyon Arizona, United States $112 Kennedy Space Center Merritt Island, Florida $57 Freedom Trail in Boston Boston, Massachusetts, United States $45 Niagara Falls Niagara River into the Niagara Gorge $35 Glacier National Park Montana, United States $35 Yosemite National Park California, United States $35 Statue of Liberty New York, United States $23 Yellowstone National Park Wyoming, United States $20 San Antonio River Walk San Antonio, United States $13.50 Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco, CA, United States $9 St. Louis Arch St. Louis, Missouri $3 The White House Washington, United States Free (apply in advance)

Walt Disney World Resort

Being referred to as the happiest place on earth, it’s no wonder Disney World comes with a hefty price tag attached. Depending on the day you choose to visit, the ticket will set you back between $109 and $159, including park entry for the day and access to all of the rides of your choosing. Although Walt Disney World Resort has come up in the number one spot as the most expensive attraction in the US, the once in a lifetime experience makes it a bucket list essential for many across the globe.

Grand Canyon

Located in Arizona, the world famous Grand Canyon is a natural phenomenon with the layers of red rock revealing millions of years worth of history. Although the site can be visited on a budget with just the cost of a vehicle permit for the day, guided tours mean attendees can get the full experience and learn from a professional guide. A two-hour hummer tour will set you back $112 and take you to the main viewing points where you can take some great pictures and explore further.

Kennedy Space Center

Allowing you to come face to face to a space shuttle and feel the power of a rocket launch, the Kennedy Space Center is a must visit for astronomy fans. Admission costs $57 but the unique attraction is one of a kind, allowing you to experience new sensations, see iconic items from NASA and learn from the interactive displays and IMAX movies.

Freedom Trail in Boston

The famous 2.5 mile trial consists of a range of unique museums, churches, meeting houses, burying grounds, parks, a ship, and historic markers that tell the story of the American Revolution. The sites have been well preserved so you can enjoy an authentic experience, seeing the original chunks of American history for yourself. A two-hour walking tour will set you back $45 and includes a professional tour guide plus entrance to the sites.

Niagara Falls

Being one of the world’s most famous landmarks, Niagara Falls is located on the border between Canada and the US. Made up of three waterfalls which together make up the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America over 50ft, the powerful falls offer stunning views for miles. The Niagara Falls Explorer Pass costs $35 and this price includes parking, Journey Behind the Falls and the Butterfly Conservatory.

Glacier National Park

Consisting of over 700 miles of scenic trails, the ‘crown of the continent’ offers something for all experience levels. The daily entrance fee to the park is $35 per car but 80% of this price is put towards the projects within the site, maintaining the breathtaking experience for future visitors. Whether you fancy a short or long hike, use the maps available to plan the most appropriate route and stay safe while you do so.

Yosemite National Park

Nestled among the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, Yosemite National Park is made up of 1,200 square miles of waterfalls, deep valleys and grand meadows. As with many of the other National Park sites, a daily parking cost will be incurred per vehicle and this will set you back $35. If you are looking to make more of a trip when visiting Yosemite, the options to stay in lodges or campsites and partake in various activities can soon up the price tag.

Statue of Liberty

No trip to New York City would be complete without setting your eyes upon the world famous Statue of Liberty, situated on Liberty Island and visible from the mainland if you head to Lower Manhattan. If you want to see the popular sight up close, a ticket will cost you $23 and this price will include a round trip ferry, entrance into the Liberty Island Museum, entrance into the Ellis Island immigration museum and an audio tour to educate you on the history of the statue.