MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Most Fashionable Workout From NYFW and Beyond Gymshark

The Most Fashionable Workout From NYFW and Beyond Gymshark

Gymshark has made the month of September glorious.

During New York Fashion Week, Gymshark’s Backstage Studio celebrated with “The Skin You Gym In,” which took place to the delight of over a hundred fashionistas. Down in trendy Chelsea, mini pampering sessions with the phenomenal FaceGym took place in between nursing iv drips  and aerial ‘Silks’ aerobics’ classes.

All this while guests wore some of the most stunning activewear around. The New York Fashion Week debut also showcased the amazing brand ambassador Lori Harvey and top female gamer Valkyrae.

 

It was incredible to see the bold designs of Gymshark’s Sweat Collection. Featuring the same sweat-wicking, breathable and seamless design they have always been known for the favorite collection is now available in Salsa Red, Baked Maroon, Rich Teal, and Fluo Lime to SWEAT in style.

 

Whether you’re hitting the gym, going to the park to hang with friends on a beautiful day, there is nothing better the experience of wearing Gymshark. It is the perfect body for any shape, any person – it just makes you fierce this fall to be in the collection.

 

(Photos by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Gymshark)

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s “I Put A Spell On You: ALIVE at Sony Hall” announces cast

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2022
Read More

Review: Authentic Flamenco with The Royal Opera of Madrid Comes to Harlem Parish

WriterSeptember 27, 2022
Read More

Nubeluz – Inside a Stylish Opening with New York Royalty

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 27, 2022
Read More

6 Tips on How to Select the Perfect Diamond Engagement Ring for Her

WriterSeptember 26, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 26, 2022
Read More

Betty White Auction Brings in over $4 Million

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2022
Read More

The Lambs Celebrates The 40th Anniversary of Little Shop of Horrors

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2022
Read More

The Seth Concert Series Is Back With Michael Cerveris and Ali Ewoldt

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2022
Read More

Inside George Wayne’s 26th Annual Downtown 100 Fashion Week Party at Nebula

WriterSeptember 25, 2022
Read More