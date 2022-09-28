The Most Fashionable Workout From NYFW and Beyond Gymshark

Gymshark has made the month of September glorious.

During New York Fashion Week, Gymshark’s Backstage Studio celebrated with “The Skin You Gym In,” which took place to the delight of over a hundred fashionistas. Down in trendy Chelsea, mini pampering sessions with the phenomenal FaceGym took place in between nursing iv drips and aerial ‘Silks’ aerobics’ classes.

All this while guests wore some of the most stunning activewear around. The New York Fashion Week debut also showcased the amazing brand ambassador Lori Harvey and top female gamer Valkyrae.

It was incredible to see the bold designs of Gymshark’s Sweat Collection. Featuring the same sweat-wicking, breathable and seamless design they have always been known for the favorite collection is now available in Salsa Red, Baked Maroon, Rich Teal, and Fluo Lime to SWEAT in style.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, going to the park to hang with friends on a beautiful day, there is nothing better the experience of wearing Gymshark. It is the perfect body for any shape, any person – it just makes you fierce this fall to be in the collection.

(Photos by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Gymshark)