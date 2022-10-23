The Mould that Changed the World Is Trying To Enlighten

Alexander Fleming’s death-defying worldly-wonder antibiotic drugs have saved us for the last 90 years. But bacterial resistance is growing, doomsday approaches. What better way to fight back than with a musical of epic proportions that educating with a new musical.
T2C talked to two of it’s stars Emily Bull and Jeremy Rose.
Would you save the world if you could? Alexander Fleming’s penicillin was a life-changing discovery that became a world-changing cure. Now at the end of his life, he is not just looking back, he must still look forwards – because the world depends on it. Resistance is a threat that no one knows is coming – because no one is listening. How can he rescue the power of all antibiotics from the frenzy of the miracle cure before it’s too late? The sell-out musical returns.
Thomas Henderson wrote the book, the score is by Robin Hiley, led by musical director Neil Metcalfe.
The Mould that Changed the World was developed as a unique public engagement strategy to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by engaging children in the story of the discovery of antibiotics, the risks of drug-resistant infections, and the importance of prudent antibiotic use.
Google+
YouTube
RSS