The Museum of Broadway Opening night: Come Inside

The Museum of Broadway officially opens to the public November 15th. The highly-anticipated Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.

Come inside:

Analise Scarpaci Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Javier Muñoz in the Hamilton exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Wilson Cruz in the Rent exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Jane Krakowski and son with her skates from Starlight Express Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Etai Benson with Patti Lupone’s martini glass from Company Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Douglas Lyons and Michael Judson Berry Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Constantine Maroulis with his Rock of Ages costume Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Bobby Conte Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Anthony Rapp in the Rent exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Andrea McArdle visits Annie exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Anna Louizos and Ken Billington in The Producers Exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Alexandra Socha in the Spring Awakening exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Amir Arison Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Tom Kitt Photo by Rebecca J Michelson

Telly Leung in the Rent exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Shoshana Bean in the Wicked exhibit Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Michael James Scott with the lamp from Aladdin Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Meghan Picerno and Ryan Ratelle Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Lynn Nottage Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Kate Rockwell with Mean Girls Shoes Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Julie Halston Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Julie Halston in The Producers Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Jeanna de Waal with Kinky Boots boots Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

 

Michael James Scott Jessica Rush and her daughter Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

Salar Nader with Kite Runner Tabla Photo credit Rebecca J Michelson

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

