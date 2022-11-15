The Museum of Broadway Opening night: The Red Carpet

The Museum of Broadway held an opening night celebration and party on Saturday, November 12th, ahead of the official public opening on November 15th. The highly-anticipated Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.
Some of Broadway’s biggest names including Jane Krakowski, David Rockwell, Amir Arison, Anthony Rapp, Shoshana Bean, Lynn Nottage, Andrea McArdle, L Morgan Lee, Mario Cantone, Kate Rockwell, Michael James Scott and more, got an early peek at the Museum and hit the opening red carpet on Saturday night.
