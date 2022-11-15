MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Museum of Broadway Opening night: The Red Carpet

The Museum of Broadway held an opening night celebration and party on Saturday, November 12th, ahead of the official public opening on November 15th. The highly-anticipated Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.

Anthony Rapp and Jane Krakowski Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jane Krakowski Bennett Robert Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Frances Ruffelle Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Frances Rufelle and Jane Krakowski.Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Georgina Pazcoguin Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jeanna de Waal Molly Ranson and Frances Rufelle Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Andrea McArdle Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Amir Arison Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

David Rockwell and Shoshana Bean Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Mario Cantone and Jerry Dixon Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Kate Rockwell Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Frank DiLella and Shoshana Bean Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

L Morgan Lee Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Lynn Nottage Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images


David Rockwell Julie-Boardman Elie Landau and Michele Groner Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Some of Broadway’s biggest names including Jane Krakowski, David Rockwell, Amir Arison, Anthony Rapp, Shoshana Bean, Lynn Nottage, Andrea McArdle, L Morgan Lee, Mario Cantone, Kate Rockwell, Michael James Scott and more, got an early peek at the Museum and hit the opening red carpet on Saturday night.

Derek McLane and Lia Vollac Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Douglas Lyons Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Erik King Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Etai BensonPhoto by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Javier Munoz and Nikka Graff Lanzarone Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jessica Rush Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Kumiko Yoshii Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Martyna Majok Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Meghan Picerno Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Roxane Gay Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Richard Kind Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Ben West Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Lovell Adams Gray and Kiana Madeira Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Charl Brown Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Bobby Conte Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Co Founder Julie Boardman and State Senator Brad Hoylman Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jason Robert Brown Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Chuck Cooper and Deborah Brevoort Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Co Founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti- Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images


Constantine Maroulis and Malena Maroulis Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Telly Leung Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Julie Halston Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Samantha Massell. Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Salar Nader and Mashal Hamidi Nader photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sam Ratelle Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Linedy Genao Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Wilson Cruz and Trey Ellett Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Wendy Federman Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Tom Kitt and Rita Kitt Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Alexandra Socha Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Analise Scarpaci Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Molly Ranson Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Alia Jones Harvey Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Beuka Uwemedimo and Cynthia Chiduku Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

 

 

