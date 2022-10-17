The Museum of I-Scream Gives Sweet Treats

From October 1 – 31 The Museum of Ice Cream celebrates Halloween with a spook-tacular experience featuring the sweetest treats and tricks. Here you can eat unlimited ice cream treats in 5 different shapes and forms.

There is no museum in the world where you can learn about ice cream by feasting on a floating dessert table, sliding down a 3-story slide to collect your ice cream or taking a dip in a pool filled with millions of sprinkles. This is the only place in the world where anything is possible. Get ready to be transported into a world where all your wildest ice cream dreams come true and where you can rediscover the kid in you.

For Halloween, the Museum of Ice Cream gets spooky with skeleton, pink pumpkin and spiders throughout the 13 colorful, interactive installations across 3 floors. Collect unlimited candy and fun candy facts. Each station offers different flavors, from pumpkin spice to passionfruit mochi to lemon meringue. There are also chocolate and rainbow sherbert.

You can spend as long as you like in each room.

The Museum of I-Scream: 558 Broadway. Price $25 -$49