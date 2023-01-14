The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Ends This Sunday

This Sunday will mark the final performance of Broadway’s biggest hit of the 2021 / 2022 season, The Music Man. The show’s historic run starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will have played 419 performances. The production began performances on December 20, 2021 and played a significant role in bringing the theater industry back from its 18-month pandemic shutdown. The Music Man was originally set to run through January 1 but was extended by popular demand.

Since beginning performances The Music Man has broken record after record after record at the Winter Garden Theatre, surpassing the previous 8-show record in 53 out of 54 performance weeks and the 9-show record 51 times. The production broke its own house record ten times during its run.

During its run, The Music Man made available a total of 10,000 tickets — the equivalent of nearly seven full houses at the Winter Garden – for initiatives intended to reduce economic barriers to access to Broadway. The production also broke fundraising records for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA) with more than $4 million raised in their post-show fundraising drives, including a now-legendary acquisition of Mr. Jackman’s on-stage boater hat acquired by Nicole Kidman for a whopping $100,000 to benefit BCEFA.

The Music Man welcomed visitors from over 100 countries and all six habitable continents. By January 15, 2023, 614,000 fans will have experienced this production of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, and Kate Horton.

Horton commented, “We are immensely proud of this magnificent production and its extraordinary, record-breaking run. The recent challenges faced by the theater community over recent years have been immense, and we are honored to have played a part in bringing Broadway back to life. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have lead our cast and company with grace, humor and supreme talent, and we are so grateful to them and to the entire team on The Music Man for their inspirational work. We’d finally like to thank our wonderful audiences for all their support – we hope you enjoyed getting caught up in the music.”

The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the “great glories of American popular culture.” The official cast recording of this history-making production of The Music Man is now available on all music streaming platforms, and was released by Accidental Jacket Entertainment.

In addition to Mr. Jackman and Ms. Foster, the cast of The Music Man includes Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Mark Linn-Baker as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Emily Jewel Hoder as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Lauren Blackman, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrina Brudner, Michael Cash, William Thomas Colin, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Richard Gatta, Ethen Green-Younger, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amanda LaMotte, Kayla LaVine, Devin Miles Lugo, Drew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Kennedy Pitney, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

Ms. Mullen is appearing with the permission of Actors’ Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors’ Equity Association for its assistance to this production.