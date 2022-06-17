MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Musical Box Presents Genesis’s The Lamb lies down on Broadway

The Musical Box Presents Genesis’s The Lamb lies down on Broadway

The greatest rock opera ever created, The Lamb lies down on Broadway, the last collaborative effort between legendary Peter Gabriel and Genesis, is to be revived one last time… The end of an era.

The Musical Box, the only group in the world granted a license from Peter Gabriel and Genesis, will recreate in its entirety the original 1974-75 performance in painstaking details, right down to the original slide show. One final chance to witness this unique live experience.

Last night the group played at the Palladium Times Square and is playing for one last time tonight at 8pm.

Acclaimed for its historical re-enactment of early Genesis, TMB has performed for more than a million spectators worldwide in some of the most prestigious venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and Paris’s Olympia. TMB had the privilege of hosting Phil Collins as a performing guest. In its quest for authenticity, TMB is cited as the best interpretation group in the world and the international reference for early Genesis.

“They’re not a tribute band, they have taken a period and are faithfully reproducing it in the same way that someone would do a theatrical production” – Phil Collins

«…so much has been said about The Lamb since we finished, since Peter left, [The Musical Box’ recreation of the show] is the only way to see it since it was never filmed»” – Phil Collins

“The Musical Box recreated, very accurately I must say, what Genesis was doing. I saw them in Bristol with my children so they could see what their father did back then” – Peter Gabriel

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 17, 2022
Read More

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2022
Read More

The Drama Desk And You Are There: The Performers and Presenters

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2022
Read More

Tribeca X at Tribeca Festival Announces Winners and More

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 16, 2022
Read More

Radiating Energy Galore The Queens of SIX Dominated The Drama Desk Awards

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More

VTProDesign Creates Interactive DashMart Window Display

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More

Museum of Broadway Announces Opening Date

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More

Transport Group: Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Broadway Celebration

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More

The Drama Desk Awards and You Are There

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 15, 2022
Read More