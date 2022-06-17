The Musical Box Presents Genesis’s The Lamb lies down on Broadway

The greatest rock opera ever created, The Lamb lies down on Broadway, the last collaborative effort between legendary Peter Gabriel and Genesis, is to be revived one last time… The end of an era.

The Musical Box, the only group in the world granted a license from Peter Gabriel and Genesis, will recreate in its entirety the original 1974-75 performance in painstaking details, right down to the original slide show. One final chance to witness this unique live experience.

Last night the group played at the Palladium Times Square and is playing for one last time tonight at 8pm.

Acclaimed for its historical re-enactment of early Genesis, TMB has performed for more than a million spectators worldwide in some of the most prestigious venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and Paris’s Olympia. TMB had the privilege of hosting Phil Collins as a performing guest. In its quest for authenticity, TMB is cited as the best interpretation group in the world and the international reference for early Genesis.

“They’re not a tribute band, they have taken a period and are faithfully reproducing it in the same way that someone would do a theatrical production” – Phil Collins

«…so much has been said about The Lamb since we finished, since Peter left, [The Musical Box’ recreation of the show] is the only way to see it since it was never filmed»” – Phil Collins

“The Musical Box recreated, very accurately I must say, what Genesis was doing. I saw them in Bristol with my children so they could see what their father did back then” – Peter Gabriel