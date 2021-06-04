The Nanny’s Charles Shaughnessy Is Back as King Arthur in Monty Python’s Spamalot

Charles Shaughnessy, best known to TV fans as Mr. Sheffield on CBS’ “The Nanny” and Shane Donovan on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” returns to the role of King Arthur in Monty Python’s Spamalot. Shaughnessy originated the eolw in 2010 at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Monty Python will take on a new twist as Ogunquit Playhouse kicks off their very first Outdoor Season with Spamalot, the first production to play the theater’s new, 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion. Spamalot begins previews Wednesday, June 16, opens Friday, June 18, and runs through July 10, 2021.

In a departure from the original Broadway production, a troupe of vagabond storytellers arrive in a plague-ridden Tudor village, with their pageant wagon and all its tricks, to perform this hysterically inaccurate version of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail.

Directed by BT McNicholl, who helmed the show’s First National Tour, this new take on Eric Idle’s already twisted script is sure to thrill Monty Python and musical theatre fans alike.

Joining Shaughnessy in this merry band of madness are Mariand Torres (Broadway’s Wicked) as Lady of the Lake, Marc Ginsburg (The Band’s Visit, National Tour) as Sir Lancelot, Daniel A. Lopez (Into the Woods, Hollywood Bowl) as Sir Galahad, Josh Grisetti (Broadway’s Something Rotten!) as Sir Robin, Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland, National Tour) as Sir Bedevere, Nic Rouleau (Broadway’s Book of Mormon) as The Historian, and Jennifer Cody (Ogunquit Playhouse’s Elf The Musical) as Patsy. Maya Kazzaz, Larkin Reilly, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Michael Olaribigbe, Mackenzie Perpich, and Celina Nightengale round out the Ensemble.

“As a Monty Python purist, I wanted nothing to do with Spamalot at first,” Shaughnessy said in a statement, “but the minute I started working on Ogunquit’s production I knew I was in for a treat – and so were audiences! It’s a thrill to get back to it, and an absolute joy to be on this impressive outdoor stage.”

Spamalot will feature choreography by Jennifer Rias (Dance Captain, Broadway’s Aladdin), music direction by Fred Lassen (Broadway’s Bandstand), lighting design by Rich Latta (Ogunquit Playhouse’s Kinky Boots), costume coordination by Jill Tarr(Ogunquit Playhouse’s Annie), wig coordination by Brandee Huston (Hair Supervisor, Beautiful National Tour), sound design by Kevin Heard (Ogunquit Playhouse’s Murder on the Orient Express), and set design by Nate Bertone (Once, Bucks County Playhouse) for a stage three times the size of Ogunquit’s indoor venue; with Sean Patrick Production Stage Manager and RL Campbell Assistant Stage Manager.

Evening performances are 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Performances may vary week-by-week; check the full schedule at ogunquitplayhouse.org.

In light of recent COVID guideline revisions, patrons are welcome to remove their masks while in socially distanced seating for performances in The Leary Pavilion. However, for the health and safety of Playhouse patrons, volunteers, staff, and performers, face coverings are required when bodies are in motion to, from, in, and around the campus.

Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2021 season runs June 16 through October 31, with four mainstage shows, four children’s theatre shows, and the return of 2020’s hit Patio Cabaret series. For the latest, please visit http://ogunquitplayhouse.org/.