The New 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is A Technological Marvel

Dubai has always been the place to look for luxurious cars. You will find various high-speed luxurious vehicles being driven on the roads of Dubai. The main reason behind that is the love of the cars of locals and the roads there are suited for high-speed vehicles too.

This is the reason, most tourists in Dubai prefer to travel around in their personal car and that’s why you can find multiple agencies for Car Rental Dubai. These rental agencies offer various kinds of packages to their clients with various kinds of cars. If you are planning to drive around in Dubai in a technological marvel then look no further than the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. This vehicle has all the features that you need in your rental car.

Here is a list of a few of the features of the new Mercedes 2021:

Technological Features

The vehicle has a keyless ignition feature in it. This means you just need to press the button and the vehicle will be turned on. For the ease of the driver, the trunk is fitted with electrical sensors. Now if the hands of the driver are filled with items and they can not open the trunk manually, the sensors will automatically command the trunk to be opened. This feature is introduced to make the driver’s experience even comfortable with the vehicle.

Driver’s Safety Features

While driving, most of the accidents occur as a result of blind spots in the vehicle. With the new Mercedes, you can forget all about that. The blind spot assistance feature will help you stay fully aware of what is happening in those blind spots reducing the chance of an accident even further. The vehicle is fitted with airbags that will be deployed as soon as the vehicle is in an accident. Thus protecting the life of the driver and saving them from any severe injury.

Customizable Features

To make it even more comfortable, the company offers the divers to add certain features to the already technological marvel. The driver can add the front seat heating and ventilation feature. If you are planning to take your vehicle to a colder region, you get the heated steering wheel feature installed, which will ensure that your steering wheel never gets too cold for you to drive.

Infotainment Features

The vehicle is fully equipped with great infotainment features that come in handy if you are driving. To make the control of the screen easier, there are screen controls installed on the steering wheel too. You can control the display screen from your steering wheel. This ensures that you never have to take your hands off of the steering wheel. There is a 10.25-inch display screen present in the vehicle.

Engine and Transmission

The vehicle uses a 2-liter Turbo engine to power the vehicle making it an absolute beast. The engine is so smooth that you can barely hear a sound even when the vehicle makes its signature 5.7-second Sprint to 60 mph. The nine-speed automatic transmission ensures that the driver has the best driving experience possible.

Fuel Economy

The vehicle is a beast when it comes to fuel economy. You can rest assured that your vehicle will provide you with the best fuel mileage under any given road conditions. The fuel tank of this vehicle can hold up to 17.4 gallons of fuel. This means the vehicle will give an average of 504 miles before you need to refuel it.

This vehicle is a true technological marvel and if you are planning to stay in Dubai for a while, this the vehicle for you.